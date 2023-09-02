Retired AFL greats and childhood teammates Josh Kennedy and Harry Taylor lived a dream on Saturday when they helped lift their hometown club the Northampton Rams to their first league premiership in 19 years. And the flag came in extraordinary fashion, with the scoreboard showing Railways leading by one point on the final siren amid huge controversy at Wonthella Oval in Geraldton. The umpires confirmed a scoreboard error and the decider was sent into extra-time with the score locked at 9.6 (60) apiece. Taylor kicked a goal in extra-time to put Northampton in front before they won 12.6 (78) to 9.6 (60). The Great Northern Football League grand final was just the third game Kennedy had played since his farewell bag of eight goals for West Coast in the final round last season. GNFL rules require players only play one regular season match to qualify for finals, with Kennedy making what was supposedly a one-off appearance in July before being called up for the finals to help cover for injuries. Kennedy kicked the opening goal of the match and finished with three. “I’m over the moon, so happy. Exhausted but happy,” Kennedy said. Geelong dual premiership star Taylor, who played for Northampton all season and was the league’s leading goal kicker, lauded the Rams’ never-say-die spirit. “We kept pushing, we didn’t give up, the team did it,” Taylor said. Kennedy, 36, and Taylor, 37, were childhood teammates in the under-10s and under-12s at Northampton. The pair have long been proud ambassadors and favourite sons of their home town, a tiny but extraordinary football factory which has also produced Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps, former Fremantle star Paul Hasleby and past and present Eagles Andrew Lockyer, Daniel Chick and Jamie Cripps. They both married childhood sweethearts from Geraldton and Kennedy made a promise to Taylor during their AFL careers that they would one day pull on the boots together again for the Rams. A keen basketballer who followed his new school mates into playing footy after moving to Northampton, Kennedy credited his junior coach, Taylor’s father Harry Sr, for teaching him to play footy the right way. “The Taylor family are a well-respected family in Northampton and they’re great people,” Kennedy said three years ago. “You learn a lot about respect and also just playing as a team.” Taylor, who played 280 games for the Cats before retiring in 2020, recalled a young Kennedy’s dominance in the under-10s. “There were times when I’d be in the ruck, I’d tap it down to him and he’d be able to kick it close to 40 or 50m when he was in grade three or four,” Taylor said. “We were both pretty big kids for our age. If he was in the ruck he’d tap it to me and I’d handball it back to him and then bang — he’d kick it from 40m out straight through the middle. He was a star from a very young age.”