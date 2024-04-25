Farmers struggling with a crippling drought will soon be able to access an $8.6 million assistance package, announced Friday by Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. The package will include $4M in interest-free loans and $2M in hardship grants for farmers struggling with record-low rainfall. The loans are capped at $25,000 per business and the grants at $5000. The South West of the State, usually the wettest part of WA, recorded only 72.7 mm of rainfall between October to March. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, that makes the drought the driest period for the farming region in 51 years. Ms Jarvis said she wanted to be a minister “who listened to farmers” and said the package, designed in partnership with a recently established Dry Season Taskforce, would offer “significant” help. The package also includes $1.5M for community water infrastructure, $875,000 for mental health support and $225,000 for rural charities. The minister said the hardship grants would help farmers pay for stock feed, cart water and transport stock — and that the loans could be used to install “vital infrastructure,” including to make farms more drought-resilient. “Many farmers are facing mental health challenges at this difficult time, whether it’s about looking after livestock or seeing fruit and vegetable crops wither — this is just an acknowledgement that farming families are doing it tough,” Ms Jarvis said of the mental health component of the package. “We want to assure the community that our Government is listening to farmers and closely monitoring this situation. “This significant $8.6 million support package for our primary producers will provide relief to those facing financial hardship and ensure that mental health and community wellbeing services are easily accessible across the regions.” Ms Jarvis said exports of WA sheep and cattle to the east coast had been at record highs in the last few months, but acknowledged the benefit to farmers was being affected by a “a lot of reasons” including the plummeting price of sheep. The minister has also written to her Federal counterpart — Murray Watt, requesting a 10-day extension of the live export trade period to the Northern Hemisphere. Ms Jarvis said she was waiting for his response. Nationals WA deputy leader Peter Rundle said he welcomed the package but was concerned the application process starts in May. “How long will it take to process these grants? It is absolutely essential that quick processing takes place. We do not want a repeat of the Building Grants Scheme which was too slow,” the Roe MP said, referring to an interest-free loan scheme to save builders from collapse. “The Opposition has been calling on the Government to put Mental Health support into existing providers. I’m glad this has been heeded. “The Department needs to act immediately to survey farmers regarding stock numbers and plans for the months ahead.” The package was also supported by WA Farmers, who especially welcomed the grants and loans. “While these solutions are welcome, the present drought conditions are exacerbated by an extreme lack of confidence in the livestock industry, driven by oversupply in the sheep and cattle markets with livestock remaining on farm longer than usual due to low prices, and market availability,” a statement from the peak industry body stated. “What the industry needs is long term market solutions that are agile in times of oversupply, rather than band-aid fixes in times of dry conditions.”