Nominations have opened for the 2024 Australian Wool Industry Medal, a prestigious award that recognises “outstanding and lasting” contributions across the wool supply chain. Since 2017, Victoria-based Wool Industries Australia has presented 40 medals to exceptional people who have made a major impact in the wool industry at large, or in a particular field or sector. Nominees can come from all sectors of the industry including woolgrowers, technical analysts, wool classers, brokers, exporters, processors, administrators, fashion or retail personnel, and agricultural scientists. They may have been recognised elsewhere — in the media, via professional and interest groups or through local government — or previously received an award relating to the wool industry. The four recipients of the 2023 award were WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall, Victoria-based wool broker Mal Nichols, Victoria-based former Australian Wool Testing Authority chairman Donald McGauchie, and NSW-based wool grower and wool brokerage adviser Marty Moses. Previous WA recipients of the Australian Wool Industry Medal include Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson and Australian Wool Innovation shearer trainer Kevin Gellatly. Awards will be presented at the Wool Industry Dinner on July 18, during Wool Week, at the RACV Club in Melbourne. Wool Industries Australia is the peak body for the Australian wool industry. Members include Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors, Australian Wool Exchange, AWH Pty Ltd, Australian Wool Innovation, AWTA, the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia, and WoolProducers Australia. Nominations close at 5pm on May 31. Submissions should be titled “AWIM NOMINATION” and emailed to wia@woolindustries.org. Visit woolindustries.au for more information.