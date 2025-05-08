WA wool production continues to plummet on the back of commodity prices, high input costs and decreasing numbers of sheep shorn across the country. Industry figureheads also believe the downward trend can be attributed to the live sheep export ban coupled with rising uncertainty and lack of faith in the industry. The latest Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee forecast reveals WA will experience the biggest drop in wool production of any State or Territory in Australia in 2024-25 at 18 per cent. Tasmania would experience the smallest drop at 1.1 per cent. The drop in wool production in WA aligns with a national trend, with drought conditions in western Victoria and South Australia affecting levels on the other side of the country. The latest forecast backs up industry belief that Australian wool production will fall to its lowest level in more than a century in the next financial year. The forecast — released on May 2 — shows shorn wool production for 2024-25 should amount to 280.1 million kilograms greasy, 11.8 per cent lower year-on-year. The forecast estimates wool production to continue to fall in the next financial year to 257mKG greasy in 202-26 — a further 8.4 per cent decrease. Wool production has not been this low since the 1920-21 season, when Australia produced 248mKG of wool. A forecast 63 million sheep will have been shorn by the end of 2024-25, 8.6 million head down on last season. Numbers are expected to topple further next season to 57.5 million head. Committee chairman Stephen Hill said WA sheep producers’ decisions regarding their enterprise mix was the most impacted across the country. He said the State’s wool test volumes and first-hand auction offerings were down by 17.8 per cent and 21.2 per cent respectively to the end of March. The latest forecast coincides with low wool prices, with the Eastern Market Indicator having experienced its biggest loss across five selling days in two years last month. The EMI dropped 80 cents to 1210c, the first time it has dropped by this amount since June 2023. The AWPFC said a revised shorn wool production forecast for 2024-25 and 2025-26 would be released after the updated ABS sheep flock estimates, which is set to be released in mid-June.