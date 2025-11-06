Two farm workers have died in one day sparking an urgent safety warning as harvest ramps up. The two deaths on October 30 mark the second and third work-related deaths in WA’s agriculture industry this year — adding to a total of eight work-related deaths in the State. An 80-year-old Bencubbin man died after sustaining critical injuries when a tractor he was operating, rolled onto him and crushed him. St John WA attended the scene and the man was taken to Bencubbin Health Centre before he was flown to Royal Perth Hospital. He died later that same day. A 69-year-old man also died on October 30 in Gairdner, near Jerramungup, after becoming trapped under a heavy trailer weighing several tonnes at a farming property. He was was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. WorkSafe confirmed it was investigating the incident. Great Southern police Supt Jon Munday said it appeared the man was working alone when he became trapped and another farm worker concerned about his welfare went to locate the man. Supt Munday said given the location and nature of the incident, DFES — which specialises in heavy lifting — were requested. He said police would prepare a report for the Coroner and assist WorkSafe with its investigations. A 76-year-old man died on September 29 at a Jarrahdale property in an accident involving a tractor — he was found in an olive grove and could not be saved despite first aid efforts. Worksafe commissioner Sally North urged businesses to perform a thorough risk assessment of workplace — particularly in the agriculture industry. “Agriculture remains on of the highest-risk industries in the State, and farmers are reminded to assess the risk in their workplace and ensure that safe work procedures are in place to minimise those risks,” she said. “Harvest is a particularly busy time, and the risks can be magnified by the long working hours involved. “WorkSafe is actively working with the sector to provide advice, guidance and education on workplace safety, as was recommended by the independent inquiry in the agriculture industry in 2023. “However, every farm operator has a critical role to play by ensuring that risks are managed effectively.”