A second consecutive bumper harvest has helped CBH alleviate the impact of record network investment as a $4 billion program to rejuvenate its grains supply chain hits peak spending. Spending on its storage and rail network by Australia’s biggest wheat exporter rocketed to $572.7 million in the 12 months to September 30 from $348m a year earlier, the lion’s share outlaid on orders for new locomotives and wagons to double its fleet. The co-operative, which is owned by thousands of WA farmers, is spending more than $4b out to 2033 to fix and upgrade its storage, haulage and loading facilities to help meet expanding grain harvests and an increased export target. However, higher payments to its growers has trimmed CBH’s surplus, despite the group handling 21.9 million tonnes, up from 18.1mt a year earlier, from a record harvest of 22.9mt. The group bought a reduced 43 per cent of the crop, returning $4.8b to WA growers. But CBH’s profit fell to $353.3m, down from a record $497.7m for 2021-22 when overseas buyers clamoured for grain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies. That’s despite a near-tripled surplus of $156.1m by the group’s operations arm, which reported record throughput. Revenue jumped 31.5 per cent to $843.7m as shipping tonnages rose 18 per cent. The marketing and trading business returned $176.3m, helped by the resumption of barley sales to China. The network spending included $328m on the new rolling stock, and upgrades of storage silos and work accommodation. A further $174m was absorbed across the group on 230 “sustaining” projects. “This success was a year underpinned by a second consecutive record harvest delivered by WA growers to CBH sites,” chief executive Ben Macnamara said. “To grow and deliver back-to-back record crops is an outstanding achievement and is testament to the resilience, commitment and innovation of growers, as well as the CBH team who helped to receive it,” he said. “Critically it was also the first time in the co-operative’s 90-year history that we outturned a record 21.9mt to our international and domestic customers.” More to come.