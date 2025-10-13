Agribusiness Craig Mostyn Group has copped a warning from regulators after a structural failure at a piggery dam released about 20 Olympic swimming pools of effluent. The incident at the Mogumber Piggery — near New Norcia — happened in early August when 15m of dam wall collapsed. Wastewater was spilled almost 2.5km into nearby land owned by the State Government, including the Fynes Nature Reserve. It also flooded into a nearby Aboriginal heritage place, the Gingin Brook Wagyl Site. A warning notice by the State’s Department of Water and Environmental Regulation alleged the deluge of wastewater had harmed native plants and would likely cause long-term issues on surrounding land. DWER also claimed the wastewater pond had been made out of compacted sand and soil with “no visible structural reinforcement”. Craig Mostyn was last week ordered by the regulator to have an engineer take a close look at three further dams at the piggery. A spokesman for the 100-year-old company told The West Australian the incident occurred after “weeks of sustained rainfall and a heavy localised rain event”. “A wall failed on an evaporation pond at CM Farms’ Mogumber Piggery, causing the loss of containment,” the spokesman said. “Fortunately no-one was injured, though wastewater from the pond spilled into adjoining bushland. “CM Farms immediately notified regulatory authorities and commenced a clean-up, and is continuing to work with those authorities on further monitoring and remediation.” Craig Mostyn Group operates brands including Linley Valley Pork and Jade Tiger Abalone. The business reportedly earns revenue north of $600 million annually. It’s understood an environmental protection notice issued by regulators can be appealed.