A woman has died and multiple children were rushed to hospital after head-on crash near Collie on Sunday night.

Police were called following reports a grey Holden Captiva Station sedan, travelling west, collided with a silver Ford F250, travelling east, on Coalfields Highway about 7.15pm in Buckingham.

A police spokesman said the 65-year-old female driver of the Captiva died at the scene, about 220km south of Perth.

Paramedics transported three children and two adults — passengers in the Captiva — to hospital for medical treatment.

The male driver of the Ford, 61, was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries. His female passenger, aged 48, was uninjured, according to police.

It comes more than 12 hours after an 18-year-old man died in a crash when a Mitsubishi Triton utility hit a tree on Wanneroo Road in Carabooda.

Major crash investigators were examining the scene on Monday and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000