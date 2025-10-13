The Kulin Bush Races brought the Wheatbelt community to a stop earlier this month, marking its 30th anniversary and an expansion with the opening of a new headquarters in town. For three decades the Kulin Bush Races, now sponsored CRISP Wireless, has attracted horse-racing fans, party-goers and families to the Wheatbelt. The inaugural event held on October 6 and 7 in 1995, which was modelled after Victorian country picnic race meetings. Recovering from the weekend, president Tom Murphy said the exhausted but exuberant bush race committee was already planning next year’s event. He said the 30th anniversary had a great turnout from October 3 to October 5. “It’s been a big year for the bush races and I’m still getting over the weekend,” Mr Murphy said. “(We are) really happy with attendance . . . it went very smooth, and it was a really good weekend. “We spent 12 months planning it and we’re already planning what we’ll do better next year. “Thirty years is just a testament to everyone who’s done it — even if it’s a two hour bar shift that they’ve done throughout the years, or someone who works hard at it for 12 months, like the committee — it’s just a testament to everyone who’s done that throughout the journey.” The Kulin community carved out a man-made track and started to build infrastructure between Jilakin Rock and Jilakin Lake to accommodate the races the captivate the Wheatbelt community. Nearly 4000 people flocked to this year’s event, which also marked an expansion with the opening of a new headquarters in town and the construction of a permanent shed at the events home-ground to replace the ageing pavilion. CRISP Wireless chief executive Leigh Ballard has been involved with the bush races for more than two decades across a variety of roles — from helping to raise the marquee to sponsorship through CRISP. “Every year I’m reminded that real impact starts with locals who roll up their sleeves,” he said. “That’s what drives us at CRISP, building better connectivity so that even the most remote communities stay connected, supported, and celebrated. “Connectivity can be a challenge out here, but that’s exactly why we’re so determined to keep improving coverage across regional WA even in the toughest environments. “The connection this community builds every year is unmatched. We’re proud to be part of it and can’t wait to be back stronger next year.” Mr Murphy said the races had a 92 per cent attendance rate of tickets sold; “when you compare that to a lot of other events it’s actually really good”. A cafe in town has been spruced up and established as the new office headquarters for the race committee — officially opened on September 26. “We were looking to rent a meeting space and the opportunity came up to buy this, and it ticked a few boxes,” Mr Murphy said. “It gave us somewhere to have our meetings and gave us somewhere to sell our merchandise. “We had to borrow space to sell our bush races merchandise in the lead up to the event . . . it ticked the box for making our main street look a lot better.”