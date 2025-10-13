WA’s bin-bursting harvest is officially under way, with a 55 tonne delivery of feed barley to CBH Group’s Chadwick site near Esperance the first of what could be a near-record crop. The first lot of grain for the 2025-26 harvest was delivered on Sunday, October 12, on behalf of Hill Plains — a fully-crop focused operation near Beaumont. It kickstarts what industry experts predict will be a 23.68 million tonne harvest which, if realised, would be the State’s third-biggest crop on record and worth between $8-10 billion to the State’s economy. It would also be the fourth time in five years WA farmers had harvested a crop bigger than 20 million tonnes, after breaking through the long-anticipated 20Mt barrier for the first time in 2021. The most recent forecast by the Grain Industry Association of WA — released at the end of September — revealed rainfall and mild conditions in August and September had “pushed the grain yield potential” of crops well above prior estimates. Crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said the total could climb further if farmers managed to avoid significant damage from heat or frost during the next month. “Irrespective of what happens from now on there will certainly be more than 20 million tonnes of grain grown in WA again this year,” he said. “We are quickly running out of things that could go wrong.” It’s the second time in two years the State’s first delivery has occurred in CBH Group’s Esperance Port Zone, with last year’s harvest starting on October 8 with a load of canola at the Esperance Grain Terminal. Esperance farmers are on track to harvest 4.12Mt of grain this year on the back of consistent rainfall in August and September and despite a wet end to July having some negative impacts of canola and wheat crops. Barley looks set to be the best-performing crop across WA, with the 1.9 million hectares planted between Geraldton and Esperance just a smidge behind the 2019 record of 1.95Mt and expected to yield well. The GIWA report revealed it would be a good harvest for farmers across most regions, although the record-breaking potential of crops in the Albany area had been tempered after heavy rainfall and waterlogging. CBH Group spokeswoman said “everything went smoothly”, with the grain sampled using a new visual analysis machine being rolled out across dozens of CBH receival sites this harvest. The technology — developed by CBH Group and Deimos during the past five years — involves a machine roughly the size of an office printer that uses machine learning algorithms and custom hardware to detect grain defects, foreign material and weed seeds. The two companies joined forces this year to launch a new business called Acova, to commercialise the technology. First harvest delivery dates (according to CBH Group) 2020: October 7 at CBH’s Moonyoonooka site (canola) 2021: September 22 at CBH’s Geraldton Port Terminal (canola) 2022: September 27 2022 at CBH’s Geraldton Grain Terminal (canola) 2023: September 27 at CBH’s Yuna receival site (lupins) 2024: October 8 at CBH’s Esperance Grain Terminal (canola) 2025: October 12 at CBH’s Chadwick site (feed barley)