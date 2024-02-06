Labor MP for Fremantle Josh Wilson has backed an independent’s call to “finally commit to a timeline” to end live sheep exports, after about 15,000 sheep and cattle were stuck on board an export ship for more than a month. The livestock on board the MV Bahijah left Australia on January 5 but were ordered back to Fremantle port after the vessel had diverted from the Red Sea to Africa en route to the Middle East. On Monday, the Department of Agriculture denied the application of exporter Bassem Dabbah to restart the journey that could have taken an additional month. Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie moved a motion Tuesday to call on the Government to ensure the animals were brought “onshore and into quarantine” and for the Government to suspend all live exports through the Red Sea, where commercial ships are currently under fire from Houthi forces. Mr Wilkie also called on the Labor Government to “finally commit to a timeline for the phase out of live sheep exports and legislate an end date immediately,” with his call drawing support from Mr Wilson. The Labor backbencher described live exports as “marginal, unnecessary and inherently harmful”. “Those animals have been on that vessel, now, for 33 days. They were on that vessel in heat wave conditions last week,” Mr Wilson told parliament. “The length of confinement aboard these vessels is a matter of animal welfare . “We rightly ascribe animal welfare impacts to the confinement of animals on metal ships at sea, sometimes forced to stand in their own waste, always forced to endure the motion of the ships and the other impacts, including heat stress.” The Albanese Government promised before the last election to end the live export trade, which has declined sharply in recent years. Mr Wilson said the trade should have been phased out “a long time ago by the former Government” and that the Labor Government was delivering on its promise, having established an independent panel which has compiled a report outlining the phase out. The report is yet to be released. “We expect in due course, that the minister will come forward with both a plan and a timetable to properly and responsibly transition out of a trade that is marginal, unnecessary, and has always been inherently harmful,” Mr Wilson said. The Fremantle MP said the trade was worth less than 1 per cent of WA’s agricultural exports and had declined 90 per cent from its peak. “All the fear mongering about what would happen through the decline and ultimately the the end of this trade has failed to come true,” Mr Wilson said. “Between 2013 and 2023... when the industry declined by more than 75 per cent, the sheep flock in Western Australia remained exactly the same.” Liberal MP for the regional WA seat of O’Connor, Rick Wilson, hit back at his WA colleague and labelled his comments “misleading”. Mr Wilson began to refute the claim the sheep were suffering from “intolerable heat” -- saying many people had travelled from Fremantle to Rottnest Island on the same days -- but was cut off because his time had expired. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Tuesday the decision to refuse the re-export was made by the “independent regulator” with Australian biosecurity and animal welfare as the “highest priority”. Senator Watt said the future of the animals was a “commercial decision of the exporter”. “They have the responsibility to come up with a proposal for what is done with these livestock now,” he said. “But the Department has made clear that they stand ready and willing to assist the exporter with whatever decision and whatever proposal they come up with.” Senator Watt said Bassem Dabbah had taken nearly 10 days to present a proposal to the Department that it could even consider. The WA Farmers Federation has called for the minister to resign over the MV Bahijah debacle and has implied he may have interfered in the matter to help discredit the live export industry. Senator Watt said he had seen that “speculation” and described it as “offensive”. “It suggests that ministers have broken the law. No one has any evidence to suggest that. It is wild speculation. We have respected the fact that this is an independent decision to be reached by the regulator,” he said.