A Benger dairy farmer has been remembered by the dairy sector and his local community as a hardworking family man who had deeply loved his farm and gliding. Todd Norton, a dairy farmer who headed Harvey Water and its predecessor for 17 years, died on December 29 when his solo glider crashed in a paddock about 18km west of Cuballing, near Narrogin. WA Police said a member of the public called police when they found the glider’s wreckage about 1.30pm that day — emergency services rushed to the scene where they found Mr Norton but were unable to save him. The 59-year-old was the aircraft’s sole occupant. Mr Norton had been flying sailplanes at the Narrogin Gliding Club for almost two years before the crash. A generational neighbour said the family and friends of Mr Norton had been rallied behind by the dairy industry and local community. They said Mr Norton, a hard worker and devoted family man, ran a very successful dairy farm after taking it over from his parents Dan and Elizabeth Norton, alongside his wife Joanne, son Mason and his fiancee Bec. “Todd was an extremely hard worker, and he was coming up to the time where he was — because of Mason’s involvement — able to have more time to take up hobbies and travel with Joanne,” they said. They said Mr Norton was still very involved in the dairy farm and was appreciative of the opportunity he had to be able to work with his parents and eventually take over. Mr Norton enjoyed tackling different hobbies, trying his hand at motorbike riding, mountain bike riding, skiing, and gliding. WAFarmers dairy council president Ian Noakes said Mr Norton will be sorely missed by the dairy industry. “It’s an absolute tragedy,” he said. “His son Mason is on our dairy council, so the family is a good supporter of the WA industry. “Todd had just got to the stage in his life where he was taking a bit more time off because his son is taking on more of the responsibility.” Narrogin Gliding Club president David Fry said the glider belonged to the club and crashed adjacent to the Narrogin-Congelin Road. “The glider, a fibreglass, single-seat, standard-class sailplane, belonging to the club, struck the ground in a steep, nose-down attitude and was destroyed by the impact,” he said. “The glider had been transmitting position data to a ground station, and investigators have already been able to make some determinations about the glider’s flight path using that data. “The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing but results are not expected for some time. “The small, tight-knit gliding community in Western Australia is devastated by the accident and the club offers its deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends.” Gliding Australia also released a statement on the day of the crash, sending their condolences to the man’s family and friends. “Gliding Australia extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those affected, as well as to the members of the clubs involved and the wider gliding and aviation community,” the statement read. “Support resources will be made available to affected clubs and members. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted during this very difficult time.”