Farmers looking for a pre-season game plan are invited to team up with industry experts who are kicking winning goals in the Merino industry. An open invitation has been put forward to all interested parties to attend the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA’s Merino Forum on March 20 from 3pm-5pm at the Tompkins Club in Alfred Cove. SMBAWA president Grantly Mullan said the free forum would focus on unity, effort, and belief in an industry that is gaining ground thanks to rising values in lamb, mutton, and wool. He will hand podium duties to Fremantle Dockers forward Josh Treacy who will share a lighthearted insight into his journey from a country Victoria lad to an AFL footy leader. Treacy could be described as a bullocking type of player, so it’s little surprise the Dockers star grew up around cattle on a dairy farm. Since being drafted as a rookie in 2021, he has established himself as a hardworking and aggressive presence in Fremantle’s forward line. Treacy credits his strong work ethic and physical toughness to his upbringing on the farm. The 23-year-old has kicked 118 goals from 80 AFL games, and was elevated to the club’s leadership group ahead of the 2025 season. Originally from Cohuna three hours north-west of Melbourne, Treacy will draw on his country roots while speaking at the forum. Other prominent guest speakers will include Murdoch University senior research fellow Bronwyn Clarke, who will give an update on the latest research projects. Kojonup woolgrower Emily Stretch will talk about her Australian Wool Innovation wool tour of China. Sponsor speakers include Xytovet managing director Jason Ledger, Shearwell industry liaison manager Brad McCormick, and Hardi Australia WA territory manager Scott Watson. At 5pm, the Merino Forum crowd are invited to enjoy a social sundowner. Register by emailing office@merinowa.com.au, or phone Philippa Clarke on 0499 846 466.