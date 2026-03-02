Australia’s peak animal care and protection organisation has introduced a new name for its independent certification program for increased consumer trust and confidence in meat products. The rebrand of RSPCA Approved to RSPCA Certified will be reflected with the introduction of a new logo on meat product packaging in supermarkets and menus. The previous logo will be eventually phased out completely. The goal of the program — to improve the welfare and lives of animals through care and evidence-based advancements — remains unchanged. RSPCA chief executive Richard Mussell said the organisation had proudly worked with Australian farming industries to improve animal welfare outcomes. “RSPCA Certified has been designed to better signal to conscientious consumers that it is a trusted farm animal welfare certification program, ensuring animals have been raised to a higher welfare standard than is required by Australian law,” he said. “The goal of our certification program is, and has always been, to provide consumers with a certified higher-welfare option the can quickly understand and trust when at the supermarket.” Nearly two-thirds of Australians look for the RSPCA Certified logo when buying meat products. General manager Dr Dave Moore said the organisation wanted to assure consumers the values behind the certification had not changed — just the branding of it. “Research showed that three in five Australians looked for an RSPCA Approved logo when shopping and we want to assure consumers that while our logo has changed, out strong commitment to improving the lives of Australia’s farmed animals remains the same,” he said.