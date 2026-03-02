National Farmers Federation vice-president and Pingelly broadacre cropping farmer John Hassell has been asked to step down from his NFF position amid an argument over comments on X relating to sexual harassment against women in the agriculture industry. It is understood the argument stems from the online conversation in which Mr Hassell asked for the source of data on which an online poster had based a claim two-thirds of woman in the agriculture industry had experienced sexual harassment. NFF president Hamish McIntyre said the comments did not reflect the values of the peak farming body or the farmers it represents. Mr Hassell, who has declined the NFF board request for him to step down, said he had regardless been publicly branded as “reckless” and removed from NFF committees. “I did not deny harassment exists. I did not excuse it. I did not diminish anyone’s experience,” he said. “I asked for evidence before accepting sweeping claims that implied an entire industry has a systematic cultural problem.” Mr Hassell said he stood against sexual harassment. “(Agriculture) is a vast and diverse sector employing tens of thousands of women across family farms, pastoral stations, horticultural enterprises, corporate operations and everything in between,” he said. “To suggest the whole industry shares a singular cultural failing is a serious allegation. Serious allegations require serious evidence.” Mr McIntyre said the NFF had clear standards of behaviour and leadership “comes with accountability”. “I see it as my job to draw a line in the sand and show strong leadership,” he said. “This is a disappointing distraction and we remain focused on developing good policy and advocating on behalf of Australian farmers.” Mr Hassell served as WAFarmers president from 2021 to 2025, and has served as NFF vice-president since 2023.