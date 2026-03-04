WA lamb hits a turning point with tighter supply

WA lamb supply may hit a turning point based on a decade of Trade Lamb Indicator history showing a consistent seasonal pattern.

The early part of the year typically represents the heavier lamb turnoff, with supply tightening as autumn progresses and pricing stabilising into winter.

By mid-year, markets have more often than not traded firmer than the annual average.

Western Australia has generally followed this rhythm.

Early-year discounts to the national market have tended to narrow as winter approaches and Eastern States supply tightens.

This year’s structural backdrop adds context.

WA’s breeding base remains smaller, ewe retention has limited available numbers, and overall lamb supply is tighter than in previous cycles.

Last week’s announcement of a temporary closure of a WA abattoir due to a lack of supply reinforces that reality.

Tight supply is not simply a pricing story — it is affecting plant utilisation and procurement dynamics across the state.

This is a two-sided equation.

While constrained supply can underpin price, processors must balance procurement costs against export demand and margin sustainability as winter approaches.