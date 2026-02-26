It was the “Real Deal” at the Thompson family’s Venturon Livestock Angus and Charolais Bull and Heifer Sale after reaching a stud record top of $28,000 for an Angus bull. The 852kg sale topper, Venturon The Real Deal V161, was an ET-bred June 2024-drop calf from substantial pedigree make-up that will now contribute its real-deal value to a large commercial beef production enterprise. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on February 20, offered 55 bulls that resulted in 50 sold for an average price of $9280. Three stud Charolais heifers sold to a top of $9000 and an average price of $8333. Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson said his family were excited about the sale result, with a registered buyers’ list of 48 including return and new clients chasing a quality line-up of Angus and Charolais bulls. ANGUS The Venturon Angus catalogue offered 36 bulls that resulted in 32 sold on the rail to a stud record top price of $28,000 and an average price of $9313. This was $313/head up on last year, when 26 bulls sold to a stud record top-price of $17,000 and an average price of $9000. The sale topper was secured by the Camarri family, who trade as S Camarri & Co in Nannup through Nutrien Livestock agent Chris Waddingham. Mr Waddingham said the Camarri family’s interest in Venturon The Real Deal V161, was its “appeal on a number of fronts”. “They will use the bull as a backup in their ET program,” he said. “The bull’s growth data set is in the top 6 per cent of the breed. We have an interest in increasing IMF, and V161’s figure (+4.6) is encouraging. “Structurally, V161 is very sound, with excellent feet and legs and a good balance of thickness, depth, and body length on a moderate to large frame, with smooth shoulders and good neck extension.” This 852kg bull was sired by Alpine Real Deal R163 and ET-bred through flush dam Coonamble L319. The Thompson family bought Coonamble L319 in partnership with a plan to combine the refinement, structural correctness and carcase attributes of R163 with the extra growth and muscle from this special dam. The resulting V161 was sashed grand champion Angus bull at the 2025 Perth Royal Show before being highly valued at last week’s Venturon sale. The impressive “eye-catching” bull recorded in the top 2 per cent for Estimated Breeding Values for 200-day weight (+70) and top 6 per cent for 400-day weight (+116), with 600-day weight (+157) in the top 3 per cent. The $20,000 second top-priced bull, Venturon Earnan V30, sired by Texas Earnan L612, and out of Venturon RR Rosebud Q13, was secured by repeat buyers the Phillips family, who trade as WD & IM Phillips in Mordalup. Lyndsay Phillips said they were pleased with the Earnan bull they secured last year at the sale for $17,000, and would consider V30 for the potential of breeding commercial bulls. The Phillipses run 1000 Angus breeders, with calves supplied to a Tammin feedlot. They will also be expecting growth calves from him, with his EBV 200-day weight in the top 4 per cent of the breed (+67). The $15,000 third top-priced bull, Venturon Real Deal V110, sold through AuctionsPlus to Lachie Wilson, who trades as Murdeduke Agriculture in Victoria. CHAROLAIS The Venturon Charolais catalogue offered 23 bulls that resulted in 18 sold to a top of $26,000 and average price of $9222, up a massive $3289/head on last year when 15 bulls sold to a top of $10,000 and average price of $5933. The 922kg Venturon The Rizz V10 was secured by repeat buyer Jamie O’Byrne, who trades as O’Byrne & Co in Quindalup. Mr O’Byrne asked “what’s not to like” about the bull, with his “visual appeal” including great depth and feet. “I will put him over first cross Hereford and Speckle Park cows to produce vealer calves,” he said. “I market vealers at about 10 months of age weighing from 190-220kg. “This sire was my most expensive Charolais bull but the breed offers ease of management with exceptional growth rate.” Return buyer Neil Bruce, who trades as D Bruce & Son, secured the equal $18,000 second top-priced bull, Venturon Domingo V256, as his first pick. Mr Bruce said he liked the bull’s confirmation, softness, and good fat cover. “I will breed self-replacing females from him in our predominantly 60 head Charolais herd,” he said. “He will also breed well in our Charolais and Simmental cross breeding program that uses hybrid vigour for meat production. Another $18,000 bull, Venturon Visionary V102, sold to repeat NSW account JD & SJ Sailer, who run Minnie-Vale Charolais stud. They secured a $36,000 Venturon bull in 2022. CHAROLAIS HEIFERS Three Charolais heifers were offered, with all selling to a top of $9000 and an average price of $8333. The sale topper, Venturon Dreamgirl W30, sold to repeat buying account Chris Pratico Trust in Boyup Brook. Mr Pratico, who runs a commercial Angus enterprise, said it was their first Charolais purchase with the aim to start up a stud. He paid $9000 for Venturon Tanker V39, the heaviest weaned calf offered in this year’s Angus catalogue.