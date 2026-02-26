Liz Harfull’s cookbook launch at Woolorama heats up

Tomato sauce heirlooms to uncovering the origins of a chocolate potato cake are just some of the unique story-filled recipes Liz Harfull is laying out on the table in her latest Blue Ribbon cookbook. Her ‘The New Blue Ribbon Cookbook’ launch at this year’s Wagin Woolorama aims to get the taste buds on sensory overdrive while re-uniting the author with WA cooks featured in the book. The book signing will be conducted at the Wool Pavilion on Friday, March 6, from 3.30-4.30pm and the launch will take place on Saturday at 11.15am. “I am looking forward to experiencing Woolorama in person, to celebrate the tradition of show cooking competitions,” Ms Harfull said. With Christmas and new years been and gone, most city-dwellers are just starting to settle into their regular routines. But for Aussies living in the country, things are beginning to heat up, with the countdown to the highly anticipated agriculture shows underway. An annual community tradition that has been running for more than a century, these shows are more than just agricultural showcases. They give farmers and locals the chance to celebrate their small-town goods and accomplishments from the year before. Ms Harfull published a “special” Countryman photo by award winning photographer Bob Garnant that featured prominently in her cookbook and taken at the 2018 Woolorama to celebrate wool from paddock to fashion. “It struck me that picturing fashion parade models with a prized winning Merino was a distinctly a Woolorama thing,” she said. But apart from the cow judging and carnival rides, these shows are also widely known for their iconic blue-ribbon cooking competitions — something writer Liz Harfull has been documenting for a number of years. “I’ve kind of become recognized as a community food historian!” she laughed. The name “blue ribbon cookbooks” comes from the competitive bake-offs that take place at the shows. And as a kid growing up on her farm in South Australia, Harfull wasn’t a stranger to this aspect of the shows. “When you’re a country kid, show day was the next biggest day in the calendar to Christmas. It’s a huge part of our regional culture and growing up. “So I’d grown up with some remarkable show cooks, admiring their prize winning ginger fluff or fruitcake that would be sitting on the tables,” she said. But it wasn’t until Harfull decided to pursue her dream of writing when the idea to document these cooking shows crossed her mind. “I was looking at what I might write, and I realised that no one had really written about the history of agricultural shows in South Australia, let alone about show cooking and show cooks. At the time Harfull said she had no idea what she was starting — visiting different shows across South Australia, interviewing cooks and shows back to back. All she knew was that she wanted to capture and share this part of Australia with others. And if it took recipes to get people interested, then that’s what she’d do But after publishing her first book titled The Blue Ribbon Cookbook, the reality of her writing and its importance to Australia’s agricultural history was undeniable. “I recognized quite quickly that when I went to interview these cooks, most of the recipes were not written down or only written down in part,” she said. “And so it became an important challenge for me to capture their recipes accurately and build as much knowledge into those recipes as possible.” Apart from sharing generation-long recipes that span across Australia, Harfull’s approach to writing cookbooks came with a unique story-telling aspect. “I’ve tried to tell the story of the stories that reflect the diversity of show cooks and where they come from,” she said. “I think that’s a big part of why people really connect to these books. The stories are about just everyday members of the community with a passion for baking and preserving.” Now in her third instalment of the blue ribbon cookbooks, Harfull says this time there’s a whole new catalogue of cooks with recipes different to what has been seen before. “I was looking for cooks that had a, what I call, a generosity of spirit,” she said. “One aspect was the way that these cooks volunteer at their shows or in their community, but also in sharing their knowledge. I wanted them to be honest and open, sharing all of their tips and tricks and their recipes. Not every highly competitive show Cook is willing to do that,” she said. A total of 50 cooks are featured in her book, seven of them being from WA, and all with a different story to share. From a cattle producer with a prize-winning chocolate potato gateau to a local doctor known for his competitive boiled fruit cake — Harfull says the the people were just as flavourful as their recipes. Aimee Kippin from Wagin is one of them, who attends her town’s famous Woolorama show with her family’s famous tomato sauce recipe. “It’s a very simple process in terms of the steps, but the end result is delicious,” Harfull said. “I had about 40 test cooks who volunteered to try and recreate this sauce, and every one of them said it is the best tomato sauce recipe they’ve ever made! Another person featured in her book is Aaron Fulwood, a neurodivergent cook from Busselton who’s rainbow marble cake has made him a regular winner at the Corrigin show. Harfull travelled to meet Mr Fulwood in 2024, after receiving a heartfelt letter from the shows secretary about his life’s story and his inspiring connection to cooking. “As a child, his mother found it almost impossible to get him to eat until one of his carers introduced him to cooking, and he has since become a really successful show cook,” Harfull said. “His attention to detail is ferocious and and he loves to cook. Since finishing her book, Harfull said Mr Fulwood has started work at his local bakery. “It’s a really inspiring story and goes to show that anyone can find a space in cooking and the joy and success that it’s brings,” she said.