WA’s rodeo and campdraft competitors and supporters gathered to celebrate at the Boots and Bling Awards Night to honour last year’s champions and pay respects to the fallen heroes. The shindig brought a crowd of 180 members of the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association together, with more than 75 awards presented at the Burswood On Swan on February 13. ABCRA WA Zone president Scott Keiler said the association was going from strength to strength, with 1100 members in the State. Recently appointed ABCRA national chief executive officer Chris Webb, of Tamworth in NSW, addressed the members with an interest in understanding the special requirements of the WA Zone. “Both I and the newly elected ABCRA president Jeff Edwards are pleased to support the awards in WA and to meet with the State’s stakeholders that make up 20 per cent of the national membership,” he said. Mr Edwards said he would be returning to judge the Boddington Rodeo in November, which would be celebrating its 50th ABCRA-conducted full rodeo event. The Boddington Lions Club was named the rodeo committee of the year for 2025 at the awards night. “I was the inaugural chair of the ABCRA judges panel and was a champion bull rider in my day, mostly competing in Canada,” Mr Edwards said.