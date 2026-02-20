Australia’s red meat sector co-operation with south Asia’s powerhouse — China — is set to be bolstered by a recent grant to support industry exchanges between the two countries. The funding from the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations will support two major visits between the two countries — an inbound delegation of Chinese industry leaders to Australia and an outbound visit from Australian industry bodies to China. MLA managing director Michael Crowley said the organisation was presented with a significant opportunity through the securing of the grant to build on existing red meat industry and trade relations between Australia and China. “China remains one of Australia’s most important markets for red meat and this grant enables MLA and our industry partners to strengthen the relationships and technical dialogue that underpin long-term market access and commercial opportunity,” he said. “This support from the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations is vital in helping MLA build capacity, deepen co-operation and foster a more resilient, trusted and collaborative cattle and red meat industry partnership.” The industry exchanges — and dialogue garnered from the tours — will support the inaugural Australia China Livestock and Red Meat Industry Co-operation Forum. National Foundation for Australia-China Relations chief executive Gary Cowan said “greater co-operation” in the sector would assist in firming up the foundations of the vital trade market and forge industry connections. “The foundation is pleased to support high-quality programs that bring together emerging and established leaders from Australia and China, which will help build more confident engagement with China and advance Australia’s economic resilience,” he said. “This initiative will bring together peak bodies, researchers, producers and government-linked technical agencies across both countries, creating structured industry dialogue on areas such as biosecurity, meat standards, genetics, feed system and supply chain operations.” The National Foundation for Australia-China Relations is a Federal Government initiative to promote co-operation between the two countries.