WA’s powerhouse farming regions are at “serious” risk of polyphagous shot-hole borer should the destructive pest spread beyond outside of Perth, according to a new study labelling the State “highly-vulnerable”. Curtin University this month released the findings of a study that found farming regions are at risk from the fast-spreading and destructive shot hole borer if its invasion spreads beyond the metropolitan area. The destructive fungus farming pest has wrecked havoc across the Perth since it was first detected by the State Government in August 2021. The research studied the full life cycle of the pest, which farms a fungus that can starve trees of nutrients — killing them. It modelled where outbreaks were most likely to occur if the infestation spread beyond the metropolitan area where a quarantine zone has been set up . The research found major cities and farming areas were modelled to be highly vulnerable. Lead author Andrew Coates said the pest was demonstrated to have extremely rapid population growth that could spread far beyond Perth if not contained, through the study’s modelling. “Our modelling shows that the east coast in particular offers ideal conditions for this beetle to establish and grow,” Dr Coates said. “The biggest risk is the beetle hitchhiking long distances in infested plant material such as unseasoned firewood or green waste. “If it reaches the east coast, the impact on urban trees, bushland and crops could be very serious.” The polyphagous shot-hole borer has never been eradicated in other parts of the world it has invaded. The WA State Government waved the white flag of surrender on eradicating the pest in June last year, turning its focus to management strategies after admitting it was no longer technically feasible to contain the parasitic tree killer. Without human intervention the borer has the potential to spread by 3km a year — a spread that could be hastened through the movement of infested plant material. Efforts to contain and stop the beetle from destroying Perth’s tree canopy is expected to cost WA almost $100 million over the next decade. Co-author Professor Ben Phillips said it was the most detailed model ever built for the borer and could be used to forecast future hotspots and guide national biosecurity decisions to manage the pest. “By looking at the beetle’s full life cycle and the temperatures it experiences inside trees, we can identify where outbreaks are most likely, and when,” he said. “This gives agencies a powerful tool to plan surveillance, respond to new detections and hopefully limit the establishment and spread.”