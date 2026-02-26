The Cowcher family of Willandra Simmental, Red Angus, and Angus studs hosted their 38th Annual On-Property Bull Sale in Williams that resulted in a solid lift in prices as industry confidence soars. The three-breed sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders and interfaced on AuctionsPlus and held on February 17, resulted in a top price of $18,000 for a Red Angus bull. From an offering of 72 bulls, 66 were sold for an average price of $8598/head, up $1069 on last year when 51 bulls sold for an average price of $7529. SIMMENTAL The Willandra Simmental catalogue offered 32 bulls that resulted in 27 sold to a top-price of $15,000 and average price of $8593, up $709/head on last year when 26 bulls sold for an average price of $7884. The sale topper, the 922kg Willandra Vasse V028 (H), sold to Greg Templeton, who runs the Mt Templeton Simmental stud in Victoria, who returned to the sale to secure his fifth Willandra sire. “This bull will go over our stud cows, he is the complete package with growth figures in the top 1 per cent of the breed,” he said. “I liked his low birthweight (+4.7) and eye muscle area (+2.0). “My commercial vealer enterprise is producing an average 225kg dressed carcase weight that is returning $8.80/kg this year.” Willandra Vasse was sired by Naracoopa Samuel S015 and out of Willandra Crystal N18 and recorded the second equal highest 200-day weight (+52) figures in the catalogue. Mr Templeton also secured Willandra Vivaldi V008 (H), sired by Willandra Spartacus, for $11,000. The $14,000 second top-priced bull, Willandra Veblen V023 (PH) sold to account G & JM Perrella in Northcliffe. Rob and Sue Johnston, of Preston Downs Farming Company in Esperance secured four bulls to a top of $12,000 and average price of $9500. “We are back buying Simmental bulls to put extra weight into our Red Angus cross herd of 600 breeders,” Mr Johnston said. Chasing growth and carcase depth, repeat and long-time buyers Stephen and Kelsey Atwell of Welldon Beef in Williams secured seven bulls to a top of $12,000 and average price of $7143. RED ANGUS This year’s Red Angus bull sale set a new benchmark with the $18,000 Willandra Villian V79 selling for the sale’s overall top-price and setting a new stud record price at Wiliandra for the breed. The significance of a Red Angus stud, established in 2000, overtaking the sale’s 37-year history of consecutive Simmental top-prices that reached a peak stud record of $49,000 in 2023, reflects merely on the increased overall depth of Willandra’s offering. This year, Willandra offered 28 Red Angus bulls with 27 sold for an average price of $9143, up $1266/head on last year when 17 bulls sold for an average price of $7882. Perup-based Wyndarra Red Angus stud principal Kent Muir secured the sale topper that went back to grand sire Wyndarra Stew M36. Mr Muir said the 834kg bull was made for a partial genetic return to his stud herd — “he’s our type”. With growth figures in the top 1 per cent, and added outcross genetics, Mr Muir stamped his authority on the bidding. Williandra Villain recorded growth weights of +56, +73, and +96 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, the spread was the second highest in the catalogue. The $17,000 second top-priced bull, Willandra Venice V90, was secured by Dalwallinu-based Maranalgo Station that also took home two other bulls for $9000 and $5000. Esperance-based McVay Pastoral secured three bulls to a top of $13,000 and average price of $10,500. Hyden-based Salmon Valley principal Terry James secured two Red Angus and two Simmental bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $9250. ANGUS All 12 Angus bulls catalogued sold to a top of $9000 three times and average price of $7375, up a massive $1750/head on last year. Two of the $9000 bulls sold to first time buying account M.A. G.D. & B.A. Cowcher of Quindalup, while the third sale topper sold to first-time buyer Richard Shuard, who trades as Deeside Muirs in Perup. Mr Shuard also secured two Simmental bulls for $9000 and $7000 to maintain a breeding herd of 400 with plans to put the Angus bulls over Simmental heifers. Nutrien Livestock Williams agent Ben Kealy said the sale was “solid in a rising market” and quality was “outstanding”.