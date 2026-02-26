Gumnut Downs Versailles V5, a son of Sterling Pacific, will feature at the Inaugural Black Infusion Sale on March 11 at the Boyanup Sales Complex. This sale aims to offer Gumnut Downs Angus bulls and Bullock Hills Simmental bulls at the one venue, providing elite genetics dressed in black. Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Ben Cooper said the Black Infusion sale was a great opportunity to amalgamate two “outstanding” studs on the same day. “They offer producers a unique sire selection, whether they require a Black European breed or a traditional British breed, there will be a selection of high-quality bulls to suit all breeding programs on the one day,” he said. Gumnut Downs co-principal Spencer Knight said he was proud to present Gumnut Downs Versailles V5 as a feature bull in this year’s Black Infusion Sale. “V5 is a very deep, thick and well-balanced bull with excellent skin quality,” he said. “This bull is extremely docile and is one of the better-footed bulls in the stud’s sale, combining structural soundness with a very balanced set of Estimated Breeding Values. “Sired by Sterling Pacific 904, a sire line that has gained a strong reputation for performing exceptionally well in feedlot environments, this pedigree adds another layer of commercial relevance to Versailles V5’s genetic profile.” Mr Knight said V5 was out of the highly fertile cow, Allegria Park R66, which has consistently delivered quality progeny. “R66 has also produced a Poss Winchester heifer that has been retained in the herd and shows strong potential for the future,” he said. “The strength of Versailles V5 lies in the depth and longevity of the maternal line behind him. Allegria Park stud co-principal Andrew Kuss, who sold R66 to Gumnut Downs, said N20, the great dam of V5, was a “beautiful soft-coated cow with a very good temperament”. “All the cows behind R66 have all demonstrated longevity within our Allegria stud herd,” he said. Mr Knight said Versailles V5 offers a combination of phenotype, temperament, proven maternal genetics and feedlot-relevant performance. “These highly-rated traits make this sale bull an attractive option for breeders seeking structure, fertility and long-term productivity within their herd,” he said.