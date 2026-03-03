WA’s goat meat production has soared to new heights as a new record of more than 63,000 tonnes was produced across the country last year. Producers in WA increased goatmeat production to 308 tonnes last year, a more than 100 tonne increase that 2024 levels. Australia’s overall goatmeat production reached 63,672 tonnes — a 17 per cent increase on 2024 production tonnage. Nearly four million head of goats were processed — with kids included — throughput exceeded four million head, a processing record for Australia’s goatmeat industry. MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the lift in production was driven by the record processing volumes across the country. “These figures highlight not only the availability of supply but also a strong and sustained demand for goatmeat,” he said. Mr Bignell said several small-stock lamb and mutton processors increased their focus on goat production — a move supported by firm market demand and high prices. Australia accounts for nearly half of all global goatmeat exports in 2023, with produce coming from both harvested rangeland and farmed goats. More than half of the country’s goatmeat exports in 2024 was imported by the US — worth about $188 million in trade value. Korea is the second largest buyer of Australian goatmeat, importing 20 per cent of the country’s goatmeat in 2024 with a trade value of $73.5m.