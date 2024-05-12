Third-generation farmer Ellen Walker has called the decision to end live exports a “nightmare” that likely means her three children will end up quitting the industry. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced on Saturday that live sheep exports would be phased out by May 1, 2028. Ms Walker, a sheep producer who lives with her partner and three girls on her farm in the Wheatbelt town of Brookton, said the move was “absolute b...s...” and would compound the hardship WA farmers were already struggling with after an extended drought. She had hoped that winter would help turn things around, but the weekend’s announcement has left her scrambling. “We have to rethink everything — reconsider which breeds we have and the number of sheep we run. It’s a nightmare,” Ms Walker said. “It’s not a decision where we can just flick a switch and adjust. “We’re due to start lambing this week and I can’t undo the lambs I’m about to have.” Ms Walker said she had 3500 lambs due, which were planned at least 12 months in advance. And, with abattoirs full and unable to process the glut of sheep in WA, there would be thousands of sheep in four years’ time that she would struggle to process. Ms Walker said there had already been a reduction in live exports due to market uncertainty and that that, coupled with a devastating drought, resulted in her having to shoot about 200 sheep. “Imagine shooting or cutting the throat of 200 sheep at once and putting them in a hole,” an emotional Ms Walker said. “In terms of animal welfare, these sheep would be better off on a boat, than me having to put them in a pit.” Ms Walker said her children had been watching her deal with the stress of the Government’s decision. “This impacts on their decision whether to stay on the farm. I doubt my kids will be farming when they grow up,” she said. The phase-out has been coupled with a $107 million support package that senator Watt said would help farmers to transition to expanded on-shore markets. But Ms Walker insisted the Government can “throw as much money at it as they want,” but WA abattoirs would still not have the capacity to process the volume of frozen meat needed to fill the gap from exports. “The slaughter markets are full already — and that’s with boats leaving,” she said. “I don’t know how they’re going to build enough slaughter space in four years and I don’t know where these animals are going to go to once they’re slaughtered.” WA is responsible for about 75 per cent of all exported live sheep but is the only State that still send them by sea. The Federal Government will not be ending live sheep exports by air. The live sheep trade was worth $77m in 2022-23, down from $415m a decade prior, and accounts for 5.4 per cent of the WA industry. Ms Walker said farmers in WA did not have access to the population needed to support a similar domestic market, and that exports were crucial in filling the gaps. “I have sheep going to the east coast because there is nowhere in WA for them to go and it’s costing me $30 a head to get them there, which is eating into the already measly profits. “If the east coast is in a boom year, they won’t take our sheep.” On Sunday, WA Treasurer Rita Saffioti said she wasn’t told about the phase out plan before handing down her State Budget on Thursday — despite the contribution the industry makes to the economy. Government figures show the industry has declined from $415 million to $77m in the past two decades, however, the industry has put the value of the live sheep export trade at an estimated $143m a year. “In relation to this actual decision — prior to cut off — no, I wasn’t aware,” Ms Saffioti said. WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam said the disconnect between Federal and State Labor and called on Premier Roger Cook to stand up to Canberra to reject a live export ban altogether. “It raises the question of what’s next? It raises the question of whether Anthony Albanese will completely dismiss Roger Cook’s concerns in relation to the GST as well? It illustrates we have weak leadership here in Western Australia,” Ms Mettam said. “If Roger Cook is worth his salt as the leader of the WA Labor government, he will stand up for WA and ensure that this vital industry has a future. Quite clearly, we have a Federal Labor government who don’t care about Western Australia.” WA Liberal deputy Steve Martin said farmers were already doing it tough with drought-like conditions and forced to kill current stock because of poor market conditions.