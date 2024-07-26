The Southern Forests of WA are continuing to showcase their skill in food production with a recent stream of accolades. They include two Southern Forest producers being named finalists in the Delicious Harvey Norman Produce Awards. The nominees are both finalists in the paddock section of the awards, which are in their 19th year. Lake Janis Farm and Yanmah Pasture Raised Pork both produce pasture-raised product and are focused on using regenerative farming methods. Lake Janis Farm is run by Dean and Julia Ryan, who produce Jersey beef, a gourmet line of beef positioned between Angus and Wagyu. Cattle are pasture-raised in the rolling hills of Pemberton using a cell grazing system and centre pivot, which allows access to fresh multispecies pasture all year. Mrs Ryan said they were proud to have been nominated by the public for the award and grateful for the opportunity to showcase their beef, with the awards not only recognising excellence in taste but also sustainability in food production. She said their farming methods included using regenerative farming principles, no chemicals, a fermented compost fertiliser and cell grazing under irrigation which ensured cattle had continual access to fresh green pasture. ‘We raise Jersey steers sourced from local dairies and other local producers; once at the farm they are managed in a way to replicate wild herbivores, moving every two days to fresh, multispecies pasture,” Mrs Ryan said. Yanmah Pasture Raised Pork in Manjimup is owned by Bryan Hickman, who pasture-raises pigs. They are given access to roam over 40 acres, using ethical methods which result in superior-tasting pork products. The Southern Forests winning streak doesn’t end there, with Nannup business Chestnut Brae named one of the top 10 agritourism destinations in the world. The farm-stay, owned and run by John and Linda Stanley, features converted farmhouse accommodation and offers a range of chestnut-based products, from chestnut-fed pork to creme de marrons (chestnut cream), as well as award-winning chestnut ale and chestnut liqueur made in partnership with Blackwood Valley Brewing Company in Bridgetown. Other recent awards to Southern Forests identities include WA Dairy icon Bannister Downs Dairy, which took out nine gold and silver medals and three champion titles at the national DIAA State Dairy Product Awards. Pemberton Discovery Tours owner and director Graeme Dearle received the FACET Golden Guide Award at the Perth Airport WA Tourism Conference dinner in Mandurah on June 11. Manjimup local and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) senior technical officer Steele Jacob received the Apple and Pear Australia Limited Research and Extension Provider of the Year Award, recognising more than 30 years of commitment to improving apple production in WA and beyond. Southern Forests Food Council independent chair Arthur Wilson said the Southern Forests was home to some of the best produce in the world and it was fantastic to see the region’s incredible farmers recognised for their passion and hard work. “We congratulate them for their achievements and look forward to continuing to celebrate all the incredible Genuinely Southern Forests farmers and the more than 50 different types of fruits and vegetables, truffles and boutique produce, dairy, sheep, pork and cattle farms, as well as award-winning wines, beer, cider, spirits, and exceptional culinary experiences they produce,” Mr Wilson said.