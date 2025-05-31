AWN has implemented a new cost-effective show-floor system to more efficiently manage wool samples in WA in response to current market conditions.

The “effective” project was launched in January in response to a business cost review which was conducted after declining sheep and wool production within the State forced the independent wool broker to evaluate its business model.

AWN WA manager for wool and livestock Greg Tilbrook said the reduction in flock numbers had impacted all wool businesses and every cost-saving measure needed to be considered.

The new system involves the consolidation of wool samples into a streamlined show floor as opposed to the previous two-floor system — one for selling and the other for setting up the following week’s sale.

Samples are now arranged under their respective lot numbers for the following week’s sale, facilitating a smooth transition between weekly sales.

Once a week’s samples are removed after a sale, the new samples are immediately placed in their designated boxes, ready for the next auction.

Initiative lead Mr Tilbrook said the new approach represented a significant step forward in optimising AWN’s WA show-floor operations.

“By improving sample management, the company is enhancing efficiency and ensuring a smoother experience for both staff and buyers,” he said.

Mr Tilbrook said since starting his wool career he always wondered why it was done with a two-floor system.

“Now, running the business, I needed to look at all avenues to remove costs from the business, and this is one area where efficiencies and savings could be made,” he said.

“It also frees up floor space to be utilised better.”

The only system downfall noted to date was increased staffing during sample tip-out and setup — usually only necessary during weeks with public holidays. But Mr Tilbrook said these were outweighed by the cost-savings benefits.

“Lease rates have gone up relatively with the cost of housing rentals . . . increased communications with buyers will be key,” he said.