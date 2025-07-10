New research has confirmed what the Australian wool industry already knew: Merino wool has an unparalleled ability in thermal regulation, moisture control and odor resistance. The four-year research program commissioned by Australian Wool Innovation and led by North Carolina State University has revealed 100 per cent Merino wool base-layer garments is an optimal choice for base-layer garments in stop-go sports like cycling, rock climbing, hiking and golf. Research showed that wool garments maintained greater thermal comfort and minimised after-chill – the drop in body temperature athletes often experience during resting phases — compared to other fibre types. Wool demonstrated 96 per cent better moisture buffering than polyester, 45 per cent better than cotton and 26 per cent better than viscose. Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said the science backs Merino wool as the natural performance fibre. “What this study shows is what athletes have been telling us anecdotally for years: that wool breathes, buffers and performs better across a range of real-world conditions,” he said. “With wool’s structure designed by nature to enhance wearer performance, it responds in real time to changing physiological needs. “It automatically keeps athletes close to their comfort zone, allowing 100 per cent focus on the challenge — especially in unpredictable and high-output activities, such as cycling or rock climbing, where a base layer is often all they wear.” Mr Roberts said the research was “truly game changing” and provides extra reasons to wear wool especially as a base layer. He said it will also be important in industry’s efforts to drive more sales. “The research has already sparked interest from leading sportswear brands, seeking apparel designs that enhance wearer performance,” Mr Roberts said. A marketing video was created to complement the research which cost the not-for-profit roughly $500,000 over a multi-year contract.