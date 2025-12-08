The owners of Winderie Station are heading to trial after they were accused of rustling more than an estimated $100,000 worth of cattle from a nearby station. Cameron Ian Tubby, 52, and Teresa Elizabeth Tubby, 51, both faces charges of possessing stolen or unlawfully obtained property — namely 129 head of cattle. It is alleged the pair were in possession of more than an estimated $100,000 worth of cattle between September 17, 2022, and October 10, 2023. Each head of cattle is worth about $1000. Mr and Ms Tubby both pleaded not guilty to the charges in Carnarvon Magistrates Court on August 21, 2023. The pair were granted bail at their March 2024 hearing by Magistrate Heidi Watson — their condition was each a $5000 personal undertaking — and both charges were transferred to the District Court on indictment. Winderie Station is located about 151km south east of Carnarvon. A WA Police spokeswoman confirmed that a man and a woman had been charged in relation to possessing stolen or unlawfully obtained cattle by the Rural Crime Squad in May 2023. The pair’s five-day District Court trial by jury in November, was vacated in the Perth District Court on November 7 in order for their defence team to attempt to secure disclosure and brief an expert witness. Defence lawyer Simon Freitag told Perth District Court on November 11 that he intends to rely on DNA evidence to fight the allegations against the Tubbys. The Tubbys declined to comment.