South West dairy farmer Ian Noakes has become WA’s sole representative on the board of Australian Dairy Farmers, marking the first time the State has had a representative on the national body in more than a decade. Mr Noakes, who also serves as president of the WAFarmers dairy council, secured the single vacant director position at the ADF annual general meeting ahead of Gippsland producer and former United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford. He is the first WA board member since Jindong farmer Peter Evans stepped down at the end of 2014. Mr Noakes said he had been involved in both the board and the ADF’s national council — the main body that reports to the board — and had felt there had been a bit of a breakdown between the two groups in recent years. He has also been heavily involved in ADF’s constitutional review, chairing a committee working to rewrite sections of the constitution to improve the organisation’s function. With the board consisting of only four member-elected directors and one independent, Mr Noakes said the stakes were high. “If I had lost, we would have ended up with two directors from Victoria and two representing Queensland and NSW,” he said. Although Victoria and Queensland remain ADF’s strongest membership bases, Mr Noakes noted that WA still had about 18 members, and he received support from other States who believed he would provide fair and balanced representation. “I am from WA, but I have an Australia-wide outlook. Farmers everywhere are struggling to get a fair price for their milk,” he said. A highly-respected leader within the WA dairy sector, Mr Noakes and his wife Helen live on the family’s Forest Grove farm south of Margaret River, a property they took over in 1988. Three generations of the Noakes family now live on the 600-head dairy cow farm, which is now run by the couple’s sons Brad and Steve. Mr Noakes is widely recognised for his strong advocacy of cost-effective homegrown pasture for milk production and for his focus on breeding cows suited to Australian conditions. He also maintains a deep interest in natural resource management, believing dairy farmers have significant opportunities to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. In addition to his on-farm leadership, Mr Noakes was previously a director of Western Dairy and works part-time with Genetics Australia, further strengthening his contribution to industry development. Mr Noakes said the industry’s challenges were becoming more complex as milk production shrunk across the country. “We are all becoming more reliant on the local market,” he said. He also warned a poorly-negotiated EU free trade agreement could flood Australia with European cheese, and questioned how US farmers were paid more per litre yet were still able to import US cheese into Australia and undercut local prices. “More people are leaving dairying simply because they’re not being paid enough,” he said. ADF chief executive Stephen Sheridan said the contest between two highly respected industry figures demonstrated the strength of leadership within Australia’s dairy sector. “Both Ian and Paul are well-respected leaders . . . and both sit on ADF’s national council. It is positive for ADF to have director positions contested by such high-calibre leaders from their respective States,” he said. The five-person ADF board comprises of four business directors: Mr Noakes, chair Ben Bennett of Victoria, Matthew Trace of Queensland, Heath Cook of New South Wales, and independent director David Beca of Victoria.