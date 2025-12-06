A new government joint project has been launched on World Soil Day with the goal of improving soil management and productivity along WA’s south coast. A partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and South Coast Natural Resource Management, Know Your Southern Soils will benefit growers along WA’s south coast. It will aim to improve soil mapping, sustainable soil mapping, and increase the capacity of the local soils workforce. DPIRD project lead David Rowe said broadscale soil surveys will be conducted — one in the Great Southern, the other near Esperance — as part of the new project where existing data on soil was sparse. “We aim to build a more complete picture of soils across the South Coast by collecting at least 800 new soil records,” he said. “We’ve started connecting with landholders in the Wellstead and Salmon Gums districts and we’re looking forward to getting into the field to better understand local soils.” “The data will be integrated into online tools like DPIRD’s NRInfo and ultimately support long term soil health and productivity.” To establish demonstration sites South Coast NRM have partnered with North Stirlings Pallinup Natural Resources and ASHEEP & BEEF in order to give first-hand insight into improved soil management strategies to land managers. The new project is backed by funding from the Federal and WA State governments, and forms part of the National Soil Action Plan 2023-28 Suzannah Macbeth, South Coast NRM sustainable agricultural program lead, said localised soil knowledge and region-specific information would go to satisfying growing demand. “We’re pleased to be working with DPIRD on this research and look forward to engaging with local grower groups to develop demonstration sites and events to showcase the benefits,” she said. “This work will help grow soil health knowledge among landholders and land managers to improve productivity and create economic benefits.” Landholders can register their interest for the 2026 South Coast workshops and events at ag@southcoastnrm.com.au.