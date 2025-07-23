The State Government has refused to put a timeline on when a 660km extension of WA’s State Barrier Fence may be complete, with the “critical” project still half-finished nearly six years after work first broke ground. About 360km of the proposed 660km extension has been built after work first started in May 2019, with the Cook Government attributing the delay to complex native title agreements and COVID-related construction delays. A spokeswoman for WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said more than 180km had been built since October last year, with a further 78km expected to be complete by the end of the year, subject to weather. She said negotiations with native title groups were “ongoing” and the project was one of “many” construction projects that had suffered delays and “cost escalation impacts” in the wake of COVID-19. The State Government is understood to be trying to negotiate an Indigenous land use agreement with the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, which will need to approve a 160km gap in the western section of the fence near Salmon Gums. “All construction to date has been completed within allocated budgets,” the spokeswoman said. “Negotiations with native title groups take time and discussions with Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation are continuing.” The 1170km State Barrier Fence aims to protect livestock and crops from wild animals across WA, with the $11 million 660km extension set to extend the fence from Ravensthorpe to Cape Arid National Park east of Esperance after 20 years of campaigning by local farmers. Once the project is complete, the State Barrier Fence will run 1850km from Zuytdorp Cliffs, north of Kalbarri, to Condingup, helping the livestock industry fight back against wild dogs and emus, among other pests. The extension will close the gap at the end of the fence and extend it east of Esperance. Esperance Biosecurity Association chair and Cascade farmer Scott Pickering, who led the campaign, slammed the delay as “ridiculous” and said farms had been damaged by a funnelling of pests crossing the planned boundary. “All the kangaroos and all the emus are running through the gap,” he said. “There’s a 160km gap they haven’t dealt with yet . . . so they’re building the easy bit on the side. “What’s happening with the gap in the middle?” Originally known as the Rabbit Proof Fence, the State Barrier Fence was constructed between 1902 and 1907 to protect agricultural areas from pests. Funding for the extension comprised $7.5m State, $1m Commonwealth and $1.23m local government contributions, including $275,000 from the Shire of Ravensthorpe and $955,982 from the Shire of Esperance. WA shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the extension should have been completed “years ago”. “It’s been more than five years since this project began and we still don’t have a completed fence — while farmers and pastoralists continue to bear the brunt of wild dogs, livestock losses, and ongoing stress,” he said. “While COVID and native title negotiations have played a role, the real issue is Labor’s lack of political will and urgency. “This isn’t just a fence — it’s critical biosecurity infrastructure for WA’s southern agricultural zone. Every year it’s delayed means more stock losses, more financial burden, and more pressure on the mental health of producers.” Scoping for the project began in 2011. Roe MP Peter Rundle said the fence was “essential” for safeguarding livelihoods and industry in the area was being put at risk due to “continued inaction”. “We’re dangerously close to losing critical mass in WA’s sheep flock — and this is yet another contributor,” he said. “If producers can’t protect their livestock, they’ll simply walk away from sheep altogether. “I’ve been speaking with landowners and communities across the Roe electorate who are exhausted and fed up with delays.”