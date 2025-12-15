CBH Group has reported an adjusted surplus of $208.3 million — up on last year’s $73.8 million result — powered by last year’s bumper harvest and what it says is “strong supply chain performance”. But the farmer-owned co-operative’s marketing and trading division suffered through a “tough trading conditions”, posting a $14.6 million loss — its first since 2019 when the division lost $119.3 million. In releasing the farmer-owned co-operative’s annual report this morning, CBH Group chief executive Ben Macnamara said the bulk of the surplus, or $201.2m, had come from its operations division while just $7.1m came from marketing and trading. Mr Macnamara said the operations result reflected the bigger harvest and ongoing efficiency gains across the supply chain during its 2024-25 financial year, which ended September 30. Its marketing and trading division paid $4.2 billion to growers after buying their grain, and exported 9.4Mt to global markets. CBH’s revenue was $5.8 billion, with the report revealing it had $3.2b in equity. “Grower productivity and resilience saw another harvest of more than 20 million tonnes delivered into the CBH network (in 2024-25),” he said. “The CBH team rose to the task of safely receiving and out turning the crop, which marked our third-largest crop on record. “This achievement reflects strong planning and operational performance, and sustained investment in the network.” “Marketing and trading faced tough trading conditions, posting a $14.6 million loss however paid $4.2 billion to growers throughout the year in line with its purpose of driving a competitive price market for growers.” CBH recieved its third-largest crop on record (20.4Mt) last harvest, and delivered its second-largest outturning task (19.8Mt) to its international and domestic customers. CBH Group’s operations team set a new daily receival record of 631,000 tonnes in 2024-25, and out turned more than two million tonnes in a single month — twice. In its tenth year of operation, CBH Fertiliser out turned a record 297,000 tonnes and continued to deliver on its strategic commitment to drive competitive fertiliser prices for WA grain growers.In line with its Path to 2033 Strategy, CBH invested $590 million into the network, including $339 million to upgrade country sites and ports, and $171 million on sustaining capital. As part of the Strategy, the cooperative is preparing for an average 22 million tonne crop — with peaks of up to 28 million tonnes — by its centenary in 2033. “More than 500 of our new custom-built wagons have been delivered, with the remaining 150 wagons arriving in the new year,” Mr Macnamara said.“We also completed the rapid rail outloading projects at Broomehill, Cranbrook and Moora, strengthening WA’s grain outturn and export capacity.“Looking ahead, CBH is focused on delivering Horizon 2 of its Strategy, targeting a monthly outturn target of 2.5 million tonnes per month by 2028 to keep pace with growing crop sizes.”