Meat and Livestock Australia has welcomed Sarah Strachan as its new general manager for research development and adoption.

Ms Strachan will oversee MLA’s $175.2 million investment in both on-farm and off-farm research and development projects.

She will also manage the adoption and extension services provided to the red meat supply chain.

Ms Strachan said she was excited to step into the role and convert research into real-world impact.

“We want to invest in innovation that matters, supporting producers and the broader supply chain to adopt practices, and ensuring the red meat sector remains competitive, sustainable, and future-ready,” she said.

Ms Strachan is no stranger to MLA, starting with the company in 2001 in the Meat Standards Australia program and implementing recommendations of the Beef Language White Paper which changed the way beef is described in Australia.

MLA managing director Michael Crowley said Ms Strachan takes on the role with “deep industry knowledge, strong strategic leadership skills, and proven track record”.

“She has an incredible record delivering high value and impactful results for producers, backed by her immense passion for the sector,” he said.

“Her ability to translate complex R&D into practical, on-the-ground outcomes has been instrumental in strengthening MLA’s impact across the red meat supply chain.

“Sarah will provide strategic direction and leadership to build awareness and adoption of MLA’s programs, an area where she has already demonstrated significant success.”