The Newdegate Machinery Field Days, is set to return for its 53rd year on September 3–4, with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors expected to descend on the small town. Held annually since 1972, the two-day event has become a vital date on the farming calendar, attracting farmers, businesses, families, and school groups to the Great Southern town 375km south-east of Perth. This year’s event theme — “Ag is You”— aims to showcase that agriculture is not just an industry, but a community made up of people. Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Ashley McDonald said the theme and event aimed to celebrate the achievements of farmers on a local, national and international scale — as well as the challenges they face. “It’s a very relevant theme for the times we are in... farming today, people need to realise how many people it touches,” he said. “We also want to showcase the diversity they have embraced to meet ever-changing needs. “The theme is a celebration of the industry and its achievements.” Beyond farming technology, the event also celebrates local culture, fashion, and talent. The annual Dyson Jones Fashion Parade will return, alongside the Community Bank Kulin Art Exhibition, and a variety of exhibits featuring handmade crafts, regional produce, and homewares. The Farmers Challenge will test participants’ practical skills and teamwork in both junior and senior categories, offering a fun and competitive environment for emerging agricultural leaders. The popular Dog Jump Competition returns, with farm dogs set to battle it out for the top title. Adding a bit of light-hearted fun, the Mullet Competition invites participants to sport their best mullet hairstyles in a spirited contest that has quickly become a crowd favourite since its introduction last year. Organised entirely by volunteers, the Newdegate Machinery Field Days operate as a not-for-profit event. All proceeds are reinvested into local projects, clubs, and charities as a way to give back to the community. Family-friendly entertainment, food trucks, children’s activities, and local school involvement ensure the event offers something for all ages. The fireworks spectacular, sponsored by Whitfert Fertilisers, will light up the skies on Wednesday evening, rounding out the first day’s celebrations.