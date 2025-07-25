US President Donald Trump has issued a scorching demand for any global bans on US beef to be lifted, following the relaxation of importation rules in Australia.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said “After many years Australia has agreed to accept American Beef”.

“For a long time, and even though we are great friends, they actually banned our Beef.”

He insisted that the US would now sell “so much to Australia”.

“This is undeniable and irrefutable Proof that U.S. Beef is the Safest and Best in the entire World.

“The other Countries that refuse our magnificent Beef are ON NOTICE.

“All of our Nation’s Ranchers, who are some of the hardest working and most wonderful people, are smiling today, which means I am smiling too.

He ended the post with a call to “keep the Hot Streak going”.

It comes after the Albanese government’s decision to lift restrictions on US beef imports, which came after a lengthy science-based review.

The relaxation of the rules has however faced criticism from the Coalition for its “exquisite” timing as Labor enters trade negotiations with the US.

The Trump Administration claimed credit for the change in a Department of Agriculture press release titled “Make Agriculture Great Again Trade Wins: President Trump Secures Greater Ag Market Access to Australia for American Beef”.

The US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said the change removed “non-scientific trade barriers”.

“Gone are the days of putting American farmers on the sidelines,” Ms Rollins said.

“This is yet another example of the kind of market access the President negotiates to bring America into a new golden age of prosperity, with American agriculture leading the way.”

Camera Icon The Albanese government has insisted that there are no biosecurity risks in lifting the restrictions. NewsWire / Martin Ollman Credit: News Corp Australia

The change was also praised by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in a statement on Thursday that singled out US President Donald Trump’s “leadership” for the change.

“Yesterday’s decision by Australia marks a major milestone in lowering trade barriers and securing market access for US farmers and ranchers,” he said.

“President Trump is taking decisive action to confront unfair trading practices, and Australia’s decision to unlock market access for US beef is a direct result of his leadership.”

US beef was first banned in Australia in 2003 following an outbreak of mad cow disease.

It was a total ban until 2019, when it was lifted, albeit restrictions remained on US exports that originated in Canada or Mexico.

Australia had maintained the ban under the banner of biosecurity, but Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was “satisfied” with the “strengthened control measures” put in place by the US.

Local Australian beef producers have said the expect the new import rules to have minimal effect, citing high demand in the US and Australian’s preference for homegrown meat.

“The potential for US beef to be imported into Australia in large volumes is minimal, given the high demand for beef in the US, the low US cattle herd, the strength of the Australian dollar, our competitive domestic supply, and most importantly Australians’ strong preference for high-quality, tasty and nutritious Australian beef,” Meat and Livestock Australia said in a statement.