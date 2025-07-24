Shearers will be helped to find new work under a $2.2 million funding package as part of the Federal Government’s live sheep export transition that has drawn mixed views from WA’s shearing and wool industries. WA shearers — who continue to be impacted by the decline in flock numbers across the State over the past several years — felt heard by government. This was a far-cry from the current wool industry sentiment surrounding the funding which many described as “not enough to keep farmers in sheep”. The wool industry felt the sting in particular, with the multimillion-dollar allocation for the Shearing Industry Adjustment Program the only funding allocated to those in the business of wool within the $139.7m package announced by Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins on July 15. WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said the program would provide training for shearing teams for broader agricultural work and would assist contractors to diversify their services, providing a “much-needed” trained local seasonal workforce for farmers and regional businesses. He said the “win-win” concept would ensure contractors and shearing teams continued to exist to service wool growers. Full details of the program could not be disclosed by WASIA until the funding process had been finalised. While WASIA remained “firmly opposed” to the ban, Mr Spencer said the association’s main focus was ensuring the continued livelihoods of those impacted which he believed the program would achieve. Executive officer Valerie Pretzel said the program would provide confidence to farmers and support the industry to make adjustments over a number of years. “Best of all it keeps people in their local towns,” she said. The program was the result of extensive consultations with contractors, growers, grower groups, agricultural businesses and peak bodies. Dongara contractor Mike Henderson — who had previously told Countryman “good local workers wouldn’t wait around for work” when discussing the impact of flock numbers of his business said the funding was a “step in the right direction” to help retain a local workforce. “It’s not going to be a game changer, I don’t think, but it’s going to certainly be one of the pieces that helps everyone through,” he said. Many sheep industry groups welcomed the program funding, including Wool Producers Australia chief executive Jo Hall who agreed the program would help retain workers in the “important “ WA shearing industry. Sheep Producers Australia chair Bindi Murray said the program would help ensure the industry remained strong and adaptable through transition, while Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA president Grantly Mullan said the program was a win for local farmers. Support for the program also came from Facey Group, Pastoralists & Graziers Association of WA, WAFarmers and Stirlings to Coast Farmers. However, many wool industry professionals — from wool brokers to manufacturers — were devastated there was no further funding for the industry that “built this country”. The Merino Polo owner Steve Noa said he was “perplexed” at the complete lack of recognition for an industry that was “not long ago worth more than $1 billion in export revenue to our State”. “My personal income as a contract wool buyer is down 30 per cent year-on-year which corresponds to the drop in wool testing,” he said. “I’ve been a wool buyer for over 35 years. I’ve had to take massive personal risks as a 50-plus-year-old to give myself a chance for life after ‘the end of wool sales’.” Westcoast Wool and Livestock regional wool manager Brad Faithfull said the funding was a “pin drop in the ocean compared to what it needs to be”. The State’s sheep flock has declined from 12.5 million to 9.4 million head during the past three years, with the latest Australian Wool Testing Authority figures showing the amount of fibre tested in the 2024-25 financial year was down 15.6 per cent on the year prior. He said the reduction year-on-year of the State’s wool clip equated to $100m worth of wool that’s just “vanished” out of the system due to lack of producer confidence as a result of the decision made around live exports. “And that’s just the wool industry,” Mr Faithfull said. “I feel they’ve insulted our industry by the amount of money they’ve put forward, because it is no way near enough.”