Innovation Generation 2025 kicked off on July 22 with a tour of CBH Group’s Metro and Australian Grain Centre in Forrestfield.

Participants from across the country took part in the tour around the centre — one of four tours to WA businesses as part of the conference.

Australian Grains Centre applied technology manager Ian Sproul led a tour around the facility, introducing participants to the centre’s grain quality and protection systems.

Camera Icon The three-day agriculture Innovation Generation 2025 conference kicked off on Tuesday with a tour of CBH's Metro Grain Centre on July 22, 2025. Georgia Campion Credit: Georgia Campion

Sophie Forde from Darling Downs, Queensland, said she found the trust in a co-operative to handle grain in WA interesting, in comparison to independent handling processes interstate.

“It was definitely different because where I’m from there’s a lot more on-farm storage that there is cooperative storage like CBH does,” she said.

“I thought was really interesting — the fact that a lot of farmers have that sort of trust in CBH to get them the right prices and sort of look after them in that way.

“You’ll still see farmers talking to grain traders, but I feel the involvement is probably more independent that what there here — they’re more collaborative.”

Created in 1998, the CBH Metro Grain Centre is connected to the port in Fremantle by road and rail and Kwinana port.

The centre has a storage capacity of 223,785 tonnes and holds 10 silo blocks.

Innovation Generation is a three day conference for young people working in agriculture aged 18-35, and provides the opportunity to meet with agricultural industry leaders from across the country.