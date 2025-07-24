AWEX’s new chief executive has visited WA for the first time to connect with the industry after taking up the reins in June. Charlie McElhone stepped into the role on June 30 and has spent the past three weeks determining how AWEX can work with industry to “position wool positively in the global textile sector”. Mr McElhone said he was treating his trip to WA as a learning experience. “I’m really using this opportunity to speak to people — to look, to listen, to learn, to get a sense of what’s happening in the industry and where an organisation like AWEX can make a tangible difference to taking the industry into the future,” he said. Mr McElhone replaced industry stalwart Mark Grave, who retired after 31 years at AWEX and more than 20 years in the top job. He spent the past 13 years at Dairy Australia, where he most recently served as its general manager of sustainable dairy. Mr McElhone said from the short time he spent in the State, it was clear the industry was facing some serious challenges. He takes on the role at a time when the industry faces stagnant wool prices while feeling the aftershocks of the Federal Government’s ban on live sheep exports and high input costs in sheep production. Unfortunately, while sheepmeat prices have surged to record highs this year, the wool market has proved less robust — with the $12/kg EMI achieved last week a long way off the 2019 records of $20/kg. Mr McElhone said he noted “dented confidence” within the industry, particularly in WA, evidenced by the contraction of wool volumes. “However, from what I can see, there’s a real appetite to work out how we take this industry into the future,” he said. The top boss’ trip to WA included a tour of the AWEX site and wool auction, as well as an industry social function in East Fremantle on July 22. Mr McElhone said he was “very conscious” whole industry support behind the broader agenda — to ensure the Australian wool industry is future focused — was required. “Everyone in the supply chain needs to play a role, and it’s important that I really understand how to harness that support and build that unity of purpose across all members of our supply chain,” he said. Mr McElhone said his priority as chief executive was to determine the initiatives and technologies that AWEX could implement to improve traceability, integrity and confidence in the wool clip. However, he said sustainability was his main focus. “Whether you talk about food or fibre, there is an increasing appetite for the end customers to not just understand the overt quality characteristics of the product but also the sustainability credentials of that product,” he said. “The harsh reality is that sustainability is the language of government and the language of consumers, and it is really driving a lot of investment decisions and purchasing decisions globally now in this space.”