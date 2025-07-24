GrainGrowers Limited has launched two reports aimed at helping farmers demystify the complex and convoluted world of reducing carbon emissions. The first report, called Carbon and Credits, aims to help farmers find out more about carbon farming and what the popular phrase actually means. The second, called Carbon and Co-Benefits, was produced to help farmers understand the Australian Carbon Credit Unit scheme – including how ACCUs work. After reading the reports, growers should be able to work out what they need to consider before participating in ACCUs, according to GrainGrowers board member Ian Gourley. Mr Gourley unveiled both reports at the organisation’s Innovation Generation conference in Perth this week, to an audience of more than 200 people aged 18-25. They two new reports follow the release of a similar report, Carbon Calculators Compared, which was put out last year to help farmers understand the “benefit” of understanding greenhouse gas emissions. It featured real-world comparison case studies, to help those both developing their understanding and those who were more experienced in the space.