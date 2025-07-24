WA’s prestigious Merino sheep studs have shone at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, coming home with a swag of ribbons after showing off some of their best. The State was a close contender for the supreme exhibit, which was eventually won by Collinsville Poll Merino stud in Hallett, north of Adelaide in South Australia. Proudly representing WA this year, the King family of Darkan-based Rangeview stud were back at Bendigo with an outstanding team of nine rams and ewes taking out most points in a national competition. Their ewe, Rangeview Bounty, stood tall in the supreme line up against the Collinsville ram, as the seven judges decided between the two, a decision that nearly always goes to the ram, as was the case this time. The world’s largest sheep show with more than 3000 sheep taking part was held from July 24-27, and brought sheep exhibitors together from across the country to have a chance at taking out the major national prizes. In the Merino section, the winner of the supreme exhibit, a Collinsville August shorn four-tooth strong wool Poll Merino ram — Collinsville Lustre 565 — took the honours for its sheer scale. It was back-to-back supreme titles for Collinsville after the stud won its first Bendigo top award last year with an August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram — Collinsville Cruden 1227. Collinsville stud general manager Tim Dalla said he was “very honoured” to win back-to-back supreme titles for the stud’s owner George Millington. “This ram exemplifies what we’re trying to do — breeding a meaty carcase type with quality wool and a plain body,” he said. “The ram has sheer scale and balance with terrific structure.” Mr Dalla said the Bendigo sheep show brought back some “positive outlooks” after a tough season in South Australia. Medium wool Poll Merino judge Steven Bolt, of Claypans stud in Corrigin, said the Collinsville ram had “outstanding scale and correctness with huge wool cutting ability – a clear winner”. “The Rangeview ewe was exceptional and well deserving of the Grand Champion Ewe of the Show title,” he said. “Overall, the quality at Bendigo was very good with a lot more productive woolled sheep that were well presented from all the sheep-producing States. “The mood was positive given tough seasons in South Australia, Victoria and parts of NSW.” In the supreme line-up, the Collinsville ram stood side-by-side the Rangeview ewe, exhibited by stud co-principal Jeremy King, who said it was the best Poll ewe he had ever bred. The ewe was sashed Grand Champion Ewe of the show after awarded the title of Grand Champion August Shorn Fine-Medium wool ewe. The Rangeview ewe, sired by R 179 and named Bounty after winning the Williams Gateway Expo supreme exhibit in April, where she first made her mark in the showring. “It was the first ewe we have ever bred that has won a supreme title, and at Bendigo, I felt it was very close between our ewe and the Collinsville ram,” Mr King said. At Williams, judge Rod Norrish said the ewe was true to type, stood correct and had very sound structure while carrying beautiful crimpy white and bright wool. The Rangeview team also took out the Merino Pair of the Year award at Bendigo with their best ewe matched up with an August shorn fine-medium Poll Ram. The King family also won the Lionel Weatherly Trophy with a win in the group of five Merino sheep competition (two ewes and three rams). They took home a swag of ribbons including four individual grand champion titles. Their wins on the board at Bendigo earned them the most successful exhibitor award in the Merino and Poll Merino section of the sheep show. “This was very pleasing with the high level of competition,” Mr King said. The King family have been consistent at Bendigo with last year’s supreme from the Collinsville stud judged against their Rangeview superfine Poll Merino ram. Other WA studs in the running at Bendigo were the Katanning-based Wililoo, owned by the Wise family, who were awarded with the Champion August Shorn Medium Wool Ram title, with the Mullan family of Wickepin-based Eastville Park stud awarded the reserve title. The House family of Gnowangerup-based Barloo stud were awarded the Champion Two-Tooth Strong Wool Poll Merino Ram sash. In total, there were 45 WA sheep that competed in the Bendigo show, up by about 12 head on recent years.