WA’s biggest grain handler CBH Group has smashed its daily network receival record twice in two days as farmers ramp up harvest in the Kwinana South and Albany Port Zones. CBH broke its daily network receival record twice in two days on December 3 and 4 — taking in 678,000 tonnes and then a surge of grain in a 680,000 tonnes received. The next day on December 5 saw the third best day of grain deliveries on record, with 664,000 tonnes received by the network. The three milestone records were reached just six days after the most recent record breaking grain receival of 632,000 tonnes. Broomehill, Ongerup, Lake King, West River, Moonyoonooka, Mullewa, Regans Ford, McLevie, Tammin, and Kondinin are just some of the 18 Sites across CBH’s five port zones that have broken their daily receival records. The bin busting records in WA come as the nation’s crop is more than 60 per cent complete, with roughly a third of crops remaining to be harvested. CBH Group chief operations office Mick Daw said most growers were afforded a solid run this harvest as conditions lined up to get crops delivered and processed efficiently. “The last fortnight has been huge — nine days where we received more than half a million tonnes a day, including five days above 600,000 tonnes,” he said. “It really shows what WA growers and CBH can achieve together when conditions line up — getting the crop off quicker, and sampled, weighed, and stored in our system.” Grain receivals in the Esperance Port Zone have begun to wind down as growers finish up their harvesting operations, with more than 3.2Mt delivered so far. The Albany and Kwinana Port Zones have begun to ramp up in grain deliveries, with Albany recording 996,000 tonnes received between December 1 and 7, and Kwinana South recording 789,000 tonnes. Wheat deliveries is beginning to Albany Port Zone is beginning to ramp up, while barley remains the main commodity delivered to CBH. It’s been as stop-start harvest for farmers across the Geraldton Port Zone wrecked havoc for farmers, with harvest bans enforced for most shires across the zone. “We’ve passed the halfway mark in every zone, but activity is still ramping up in Kwinana South and Albany, and continuing in Kwinana North and Geraldton,” Mr Daw said. “Esperance is starting to wind down as growers finish up.” Kwinana North Port Zone is leading the State in grain receivals with 3.4Mt recorded so far this harvest, and Esperance Port Zone following closely behind with 3.2Mt of grain received. Geraldton Port Zone is not far behind Esperance, recording 2.94Mt this harvest.