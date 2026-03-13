WA’s agricultural industry was a key topic at a State roundtable last Wednesday to discuss surging panic around fuel supplies, skyrocketing prices, and stockpiling concerns as the conflict in the Middle East rages on. This week has seen diesel prices skyrocket, with farmers beginning to stockpile supplies amid fears of shortages ahead of seeding season. The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits, continued to be disrupted — effectively closed since the start of the conflict. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said he emerged from the talks positive WA agriculture was at the forefront of the State Government’s concerns. “I was suitably pleased that the Premier, the Deputy Premier and the Minister for Energy . . . the Premier listened, and at the end of it he summed it up and stated six or seven takeaways,” he said. After the 90-minute meeting with agricultural industry leaders, fuel suppliers, airlines and other stakeholders, the State Government announced a seven-point plan to address stockpiling and price concerns. Fuel and fertiliser shipments will have priority berthing at ports to ensure farmers and primary industry will have the oil supply they need to continue operating. WA’s regional areas will be prioritised to receive their fair share of fuel. “All the State Government can do is lean on BP to do that, but that’s one of the things that’s permissive,” Mr Whittington said. Extreme stockpiling of fuel will be addressed with fuel retailers, in particular to ensure regional residents have access to petrol and diesel. “We’re seeing people driving into regional areas — including regional people with IBC chemical drums on trailers and filling up 1000-litre tanks,” Mr Whittington said. Premier Roger Cook said BP Australia had informed him 18 fuel ships were on their way to Australia. One service station in Kojonup had reportedly been “cleaned out” of its fuel supplies, while another placed customers on 100-litre fuel restrictions. A Shell service station in York displayed handwritten signs on bowsers, alerting drivers of a 50-litre fuel restriction per customer on Wednesday. Diesel prices ranged from 202.5¢ per litre in Cataby to 279.9¢/L in Newman on Wednesday. The roundtable resolved to create a working group — formed from a subset of stakeholders from Wednesday’s talks — that would meet three times weekly, starting next week, and chaired by Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. As part of his submissions to the roundtable, Mr Whittington said there were two weaknesses in the supply chain: panic buying, and uncertainty as a result of the conflict. “We don’t have a supply chain problem, we have an excess demand problem,” he said. “The second thing we have is an uncertainty problem beyond three weeks — because how long does war last?” Mr Whittington said the public must be better informed about where Australia sourced its fuel from to reduce supply panic. “The other side of the coin is that the heap of oil that can come out of the US is twice the size in Saudi Arabia — there’s heaps of fuel that comes out of Asia,” he said. “And so how quickly can the refineries and the oil producers pump more oil out of the ground to pick up any slack of what doesn’t come out of the Gulf? “The Gulf can be closed now, but fuel is still coming out of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, because they’ve got pipelines that pump it across to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.” Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the conflict was driving volatility in oil markets and causing supply chain disruptions around the country. “What we are seeing now is the collision between global instability and Australia’s growing vulnerability in energy supply,” he said. “For a nation that imports most of its refined fuel, those shocks hit quickly. And in regional Western Australia the impacts are felt first and hardest. When diesel disappears, production stops. When production stops, food prices rise. “Natural gas is a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilisers used across agriculture. “Without reliable and affordable gas, fertiliser becomes more expensive and harder to secure. With global uncertainty already driving rising costs and tighter supply chains, this matters more than ever.”