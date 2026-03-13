A portrait of the “Brahman Lady” Kathleen Lovelock has been unveiled, cementing the live export pioneer into the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia Agricultural Hall of Fame. Mrs Lovelock and her husband, David Lovelock, founded Canterbury Brahman Stud in New Norcia in 1972, and has been a keen promoter of the Brahman breed in WA’s pastoral areas such as the Kimberley and Pilbara. In 1988 she held Don’t Miss the Boat competitions at WA bull sales, involving Indonesian buyers and judges and educating producers on Brahman’s and cross breed cattle. Her work as an exhibitor at agricultural shows led to voluntary work with RASWA coordinating cattle judging and running junior cattle judging and paraders competitions. Mrs Lovelock was honoured by the induction and the unveiled portrait, which was completed by WA artist Caroline Marinovich. “I wish to thank the Royal Agricultural Society of WA president for the support he has given me, and RASWA for inducting me into the Agricultural Hall of Fame in recognition of my work, and enthusiasm for the beef cattle industry and young cattle people,” she said. “I and my family felt Caroline’s portrait was a great, and it was lovely to see the gentle Brahman cattle in the background reflecting my fondness for this breed.” Mrs Lovelock was one of 472 people awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia this year, in recognition of her work across regional WA and agriculture. She was a volunteer with RASWA for 34 years and, during that time, was also president and promotions officer of the United Beef Breeders Association of WA. The competition promoted the breed’s hardiness to heat, disease and tick resistance, and contribution to hybrid vigour. Animal health and welfare was close to Mrs Lovelock’s heart, which she brought to the table when she represented the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia and the WA cattle industry on the Cattle Council of Australia committee for Animal Health, Welfare and Biosecurity. Mrs Lovelock and Mr Lovelock contracted Q fever in 1995 they believe while visiting goat breeding sheds in Borneo, leading to the pair developing heart disease. In 2015 cattle became a physical part of her when, needing a heart valve replacement but having an allergy to pigs, led to research in California and a solution to create a valve from cattle originating in Queensland. She now has a physical piece of cattle in her heart. Mrs Lovelock has been a life member of the Australian Brahman Breeders Association since 2012.