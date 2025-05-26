Enchanting fairies, cuddly animals and a delicious smorgesbord of food delights paved the way for a festive 18th annual Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day that was both educational and a barrel of good old country fun.

Camera Icon Annah Mossman, 15, of Stratton, with Holly Veza, 17, of Gidgegannup, Dom Underwood, of Darlington, Luke Flavel, of Chidlow, and Matilda Mossman, of Stratton. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The event, held at the Gidgegannup Agricultural Showgrounds on Sunday, May 25, bought an evenly flow of 6000 visitors to enjoy a full program of all things that grow on small properties with the help from a field of leading experts.

Field day president Penny Morgan said the climatic weather, with a few spurts of rain, didn’t deter the crowd, “most knowing the benefit of May showers”.

“The bits of good rain coincided with this year’s theme Sexy Soils, both ingredients required for healthy gardens and productive farm outputs,” she said.

“Visitors flocked to the undercover venues during brief rain showers and were happy to satisfy their appetite for some of the informative talks.”

Camera Icon Glen Forrest horticulturist and landscape designer Sue Crosse gave a talk on edible gardens and compost formulation. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The field day provided an abundance of expert advice on small landowner gardening and the second-year return of The Garden Path had a selection of plant sellers providing a range of tube stock for sale.

Camera Icon Swan Valley and Eastern Regions Slow Food Convivium committee member Concetta Sultan prepared a platter of local produced food including her own recipe of califlower fritters for Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day visitors to have a taste. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

It was a foodies delight at the 4th annual Slow Olive Festival site hosted by the Swan Valley and Eastern Districts Slow Food Convivium with Italian cooking instructor Concetta Sultan serving up a platter of local produced finger foods available for tasting.

Camera Icon Foodies Tenika and Bianca Fazzalari were enjoying the hospitality at the Swan Valley and Eastern Districts Slow Food Convivium display. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The festival included an olive oil competition that was won by Mt Barker-based Wild Olive Farm owner Megan Aitken.

Camera Icon Olive oil competition judge Barry Sander with the winning label produced by Megan Aitken of Wild Olive Farm in Mt Barker. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Judge Barry Sander said Ms Aitken’s entry had “fresh grassy herb notes with complexity, was smooth and creamy on the palate with fresh herb flavour for added depth”.

It was an unbee-lievable day at the 2nd annual Honey Festival where visitors indulged in sweetness.

There was plenty of edible products available for sale and tips on how to design a bee friendly garden.

Camera Icon Honey Festival honey and wax competition participant Ferawati, of Chittering, was overall winner with her wax sculptured candle entry. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The honey and wax competition had 60 entries and taking home the overall award was Ferawati, of Chittering, whose entry was a wax sculptured candle.

The animals on exhibit included Paragon Miniature Herefords, Gindoon Babydoll sheep, and a wide selection of stud goats, poultry and alpacas.

At the 15th annual Alpaca Expo, four age groups of youth paradors were judged on their skills in handling alpacas through a walking course.

Judge Kurtis Parker of Goulburn in NSW said the participants had “good animal control, were gentle and remained calm”.

Camera Icon Displaying a multiple award winning Banksia Park Huacaya alpaca is Jaxson Stacey, 7, Mila Dingle, 13, Matelyn Stacey, 8, and Seth Dingle, 10. The children all particpated in the youth handling judging competition with Mila and Matelyn winning their respective age group classes. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The overall winner was Matelyn Stacey, 8, whose family runs the Banksia Park alpaca stud in Serpentine.

Camera Icon Alpaca youth handlers judge Kurtis Parker, of Goulburn in NSW, with Kira Bunter, who won the 19 to 25 age group paraders class, supported by WA Alpaca Association president Tara Ravenhill and WA Alpaca Association Youth Group president Mia Hancock. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

WA Alpaca Association president Tara Ravenhill said the expo had 50 alpacas on display with visitors interested in what the animals were all about.

“The expo followed on from Saturday’s Gidgegannup Alpaca Show (May 24) with 117 animals in the competition, our stud Bedrock Alpacas was proud to take home the supreme Huacaya and Suri titles,” she said.

Camera Icon WA Next Generation committee president Josh Antonio congratulated the Young Farmer Challenge winning team including Dylan Williams, 19, of Chidlow, James Brims, 20, of Mt Richon, Callan Parker, 18, of Stoneville, and Zachary Charlton, 20, of Parkwood, with WA Next Gen committe member Vivian Truong. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The inaugural Gidgegannup Young Farmer Challenge produced a first-time entrant winning team including Dylan Williams of Chidlow, James Brims of Mt Richon, Callan Parker of Stoneville and Zachary Charlton of Parkwood.

WA Next Generation Association president Josh Antonio said “they came in blind but asked the right questions and got on with the job”.

Camera Icon Enjoying a family day out was Nicole and Chad Koch, of Wembley, with their daughter Amelia, 3, getting a bird's eye view of the field day surrounds. Credit: Bob Garnantto / Countryman

Camera Icon Bee loving sisters Leisel Fogden, 7, and Annika Fogden, 10, whose parents produce honey at their home in Ellen Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day grounds space coordinator Felicity Morgan congratulated Ferawati who was the overall winner of the Honey Festival's honey and wax competition, hosted by Bees2Honey president Adrian Holdaway and his team of volunteers. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day sunflower stilt artists Rachel Sharcola and Leah Van in their brilliant costumes made a colourful performance. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Ashely-Lee Parkin, of Glen Forrest, with her three sons Lachy, 5, Ollie, 2, and Billy, 7. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day fairies Jordan Valentini and Kayley Slater, who cuddled a Nigerian Dwarf goat. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Lower Chittering-based Dandalee Park goat stud principal Trevor Blight displayed Nigerian Dwarf buck kid goat named Gidgee, a poplular attraction from the livestock exhibits. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman