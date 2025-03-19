Wagin Woolorama: Kalagan wins White Suffolk Grand Champion

White Suffolk breeders had plenty to celebrate in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds Competition this year, but none more so than Kalagan stud principal Josh Addis, of Denmark. An April-drop ram from the stud was named the grand champion White Suffolk after facing off against the grand champion ewe from Venturon Livestock stud at Boyup Brook. Mr Addis said the ram had “always been a stand-out” and had been used in two artificial insemination programs so far. “He has always had a mature and tremendous carcass on him, and he is a good powerful ram,” he said. “We hoped he would go well … he stands well and is an easy-care ram.” The winning ram was one of 14 White Suffolk sheep Kalagan brought to this year’s Woolorama, securing 13 class ribbons. Included in this bounty was the reserve champion ewe ribbon, as well as all of the ewe and ram pair classes due to their evenness and scale. Kalagan also won the one ram and two ewes class, while the group of three ewes ribbon was awarded to Venturon Livestock. All eyes were on the White Suffolk competition this year, with the industry celebrating 40 years of the Australian White Suffolk Association. There were a total 110 entries from 10 studs across 11 classes. The sheer number of entries meant it was a hard task for this year’s judge Joel Donnan, a Victorian import of Anden White Suffolk, UltraWhite and Speckle Park stud in Woomelang. Mr Donnan said while he was “very happy with both sheep” in front of him, the impact the ram would have on the studs was clear. “The impact he will have as a breeder will be huge,” he said. “He has beautiful correctness and muscling. There was nothing wrong with the ewe, but the ram was just superior.”