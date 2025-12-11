Cattle feedlot shade increases cover across Australia

Australian cattle feedlot operators are increasingly embracing the welfare and productivity benefits of shade, with more than 75 per cent of feedlot cattle now housed under shade structures. The Australian Lot Feeders Association report, Shade Initiative — Our Journey Towards Having All Feedlot Cattle with Access to Shade, revealed 75.1 per cent of feedlot capacity now featured shade structures, benefiting more than 1.32 million cattle. The ALFA’s Shade Initiative report, released this month, found that WA had 32,525 head of feedlot cattle with access to shade, up from 4950 in 2020. This current figure as compared to WA’s june recording of 62,727 cattle on feed means more than 50 per cent of WA’s feedlot cattle have access to shade. ALFA president Grant Garey said shade access across the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme’s constructed capacity had risen from 56.3 per cent in 2020. “An additional 518,305 cattle are now housed in shaded pens at any one time when compared with 2020 when ALFA launched the shade initiative,” he said. “Accounting for multiple turns per year, this represents that 2,58 million cattle have benefited from new shade installations over the past five years.” Mr Garey said the growth was particularly notable given COVID-era construction and supply chain disruptions, including material shortages, rising building costs, labour constraints, and the simultaneous expansion of national feedlot capacity. “Shade installation is voluntary, yet adoption continues to grow annually, despite rising construction costs,” he said. “Our journey to date reflects feedlot operators’ commitment to, and confidence in the welfare benefits and productivity gains associated with shade provision. “Shade enables cattle to express natural behaviour through thermo-regulation, improves comfort, and reduces the risk of heat-related impacts in relevant climates.” The initiative has also delivered substantial economic gains. “The 518,305 cattle provided with shade in 2025 are projected to gain 6147 tonnes of liveweight or 3213 tonnes of grain fed carcass weight over the 2025-26 summer, equating to around $28.1m in additional returns to Australian lot feeders,” Mr Garey said. “The cumulative impact of 2.58 million cattle with access to shade from 2020 has been estimated at an additional return of $67.67m to Australian lot feeders.” Led by ALFA and supported by Meat and Livestock Australia, the initiative has accelerated adoption across diverse feedlot operations and climates. “ALFA has supported feedlot operators through a comprehensive extension and communication campaign, reaching more than 3,000 feedlot personnel via 57 activities including face-to-face training events, webinars, workshops, major events, an in-field bus tour, and more than 500 feedlot visits since 2020,” Mr Garey said. MLA, in partnership with ALFA, has invested $3.57 million in shade research since 2008, with a further $2.47 million currently invested in ongoing research to better understand shade benefits for cattle welfare and productivity. “Looking ahead, feedlot operators surveyed plan to continue investing in shade and shelter infrastructure, with cattle under shade estimated to rise to approximately 83.5 per cent of total constructed capacity by the end of 2026 and 85 per cent by 2029,” Mr Garey said. “ALFA’s Shade Initiative has been a major undertaking for the feedlot industry. “The growth in shade infrastructure signals our sector’s commitment to welfare, productivity, drive for continuous improvement, and a long-term sustainable future.”