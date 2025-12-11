Shearing teams across WA are facing one of their toughest seasons in years, with contractors reporting steep drops in sheep numbers, irregular workloads and growing concern about the industry’s future. WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said the slowdown had been worsened by the Federal Government’s decision to end live sheep exports on May 1, 2028. “There have also been poor seasonal conditions and past low wool prices that have been part of the decisions for farmers to drop sheep numbers,” he said. “Generational change has also been a major contributing factor — the future of the industry will rely heavily on its sustainability with our younger farmers.” Quindanning contractors Mark and Sarah Buscumb, of Crackers Contracting, said they were struggling to keep steady work for one team. “We will take a three-to-four-week break for Xmas, but usually we’re flat out,” Mr Buscumb said. “We cover about an 80km radius from our base in Quindanning with our shearing work — I’ve noticed a large drop in sheep numbers since the Federal Government election (May 2025). “Our business is down 25 per cent as compared to previous years — the damage has been done.” The Buscumbs, who train young shearers and woolhandlers, said the live export ban was a “kick in the guts”. “Our business has done its due diligence in training, but with the lack of confidence in running sheep has definitely had an affect,” Mr Buscumb said. “We strive to maintain a quality work ethic with the highest standard of shearing excellence to give our clients the best service possible. “The shearing industry depends on continuity of work — staff can choose another career option if they cannot pay the bills.” He hopes to run two teams after the break but fears increasing competition. “The shearing industry has become more competitive has contractors go to new extremes to gain new business in what is a survival game,” he said. Pingelly contractor Rob Cristinelli said his shorn numbers were 15 per cent down on last year. He runs two teams shearing about 300,000 sheep across the Pingelly, Wandering and Williams districts but expects another 10–15 per cent drop next year. “Farmers motioned they were prepared to drop numbers 18 months ago due to a lack of confidence and low wool prices — the effect of this is being felt now,” he said. “They are cashing in with good sheep prices — it’s a good time to sell. “Wool prices have to be more sustainable as they are up against attractive grain values.” He said younger farmers were less inclined toward labour-intensive sheep work. “Sheep farming is labour intensive — the future depends on its sustainable outcome,” he said. “We can’t have wool prices as low as they were 18-months ago with young people more inclined to go grain farming. “Sheep will remain a good spread the risk factor — we’ve had about 15 years of very good seasonal conditions, and I feel farmers have forgotten the extreme dry seasons when sheep brought in cash flow when crops failed.” He said flock rebuilding would be slow and WA’s former reliance on New Zealand shed staff would drop. Kojonup-based contractors Lowanna and Jason Jury, of Jury Contracting, have maintained strong rounds since August and expect normal levels through to April. “With our work ethic, we strive for quality with open communications with clients, this has been our success in maintaining reasonable numbers of clients including some large Merino producers,” Ms Jury said. “The woolgrowers that kept their sheep in the face of the Federal Government’s policy to end live sheep exports, are now experiencing good sheep prices as the shortages hit home. “There is a lot of confidence out there.” She said the policy was unfair as it took away farmers’ choice in how to run their businesses. The Jurys work mainly within Kojonup but may expand slightly if gaps open. “Most of our staff live in the Kojonup area, which makes for a productive group of shearers and woolhandlers,” Ms Jury said. “Our first objective is to keep our three existing teams with full-time work.” Narrogin-based WC Shearing contractor Wi Ngarongione said his shorn numbers had fallen 20 per cent in a year. He and partner Cindy Stewart started their business in Corrigin in 2019 and bought a Narrogin contracting business in 2022. “We were shearing about 220,000 sheep at that time, but numbers have dropped to 150,000,” he said. “It seems the smaller sheep farms have had the most drop in numbers due to the Federal Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports.” He now runs three teams, down from four, but hopes to maintain a solid workforce through the downturn. Esperance contractor Grant “Frog” Smith, of Smithy’s Shearing, said the region never fully recovered after COVID-19 pushed accommodation and operating costs sharply higher. “We ran two shearing teams and had one skeleton team, but now we are hanging on by a thread with one team,” Mr Smith said. “I started shearing as a 17-year-old, taught by my father, who was an Esperance shearing contractor and renown trainer. “When the Federal Government’s live sheep export ban policy was announced, WA, like the majority of Southern Australia, was in a drought.” He said farmers were carting water and paying heavily for feed, cutting sheep numbers. “At the moment, wool prices are strong, and saleyards are breaking record prices, so I am hoping the shearing industry has a better future — there is a lot of people depending on it,” he said.