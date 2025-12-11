Two of the rising stars in WA’s grains industry are set to embark on a “transformative” journey to sharpen their leadership skills and drive the sector forward as part of a prestigious scholarship program. Bindi Murray, of Kunmallup Pastoral in Woodanilling, and Ruth Young from Wyening Mission Farm in Calingiri, were this month announced as the recipients of the 2026 Growing Leaders Scholarship. Through the sponsorship partnership of the CBH Group and the Grower Group Alliance, these grain growers will embark on a transformative 10-month journey commencing in February. Their scholarship, valued at $17,785 each, funded by CBH and coordinated by GGA, is a part of Leadership WA’s esteemed Signature Leadership Program initiative. Upon completion of their leadership upskills, they will join an accomplished cohort of 16 scholarship alumni. It’s a unique opportunity for recipients to refine their leadership skills and deepen their impact within the agricultural sector and broader community. CBH chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy David Paton emphasised the importance of fostering leadership in agriculture. “The CBH team are proud to offer the Growing Leaders Scholarship, which gives participants like Bindi and Ruth the chance to strengthen skills that make a real difference for regional communities and the grain industry,” he said. GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss congratulated the recipients and reinforced GGA’s commitment to human capital development. “We are proud to partner with Leadership WA with the support of CBH,” she said. “At GGA, we believe in people over tools, and mindset over machinery, and will continue to advocate strenuously for greater investment in human capital, inclusive leadership and building community resilience. “Fostering investment in human capital, the most powerful lever for transformative change, is central to achieving GGA’s vision of a producer-led system of agricultural innovation, adoption and collaboration.” Ms Murray was recognised for her contributions as chair of Sheep Producers Australia and she currently holds non-executive director roles in the Red Meat Advisory Council and Sheep Industry Health and Welfare Trust. She has been involved in industry research and development through her position on the Meat and Livestock Australia Red Meat Panel, Australian Wool Innovation Industry Consultative Committee and previous role on the Live Export Research and Development Advisory Committee. Ms Murray has prior experience as a director of the WA Meat Industry Authority, Live Export Reference Group and Sheep Alliance of WA. By completing the program, Ms Murray said she was eager to leverage her expertise in international markets, industry systems, government and industry relations to strengthen the WA grains sector, positioning it as a sustainable, reliable producer of quality food, feed, and biofuel, while delivering strong returns to growers. Ms Young has been involved in the grains industry for more than 30 years, beginning her career as a rural journalist before moving into the grain price risk management leadership team at the Australian Wheat Board. She has prior leadership roles as a GRDC Western Panel member from 2005-2008 and served on the CBH Group Grower Advisory Council from 2005-2010. As joint owner and manager of grain producing business Wyening Mission Farm, Ms Young said she was excited to strengthen her leadership skills and expand her network to ensure the WA grain industry remains progressive, profitable and professional, while increasing its capacity to produce grains efficiently and sustainably. For more information, view gga.org.au and cbh.com.au, or leadershipwa.org.au