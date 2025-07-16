WA’s Aboriginal Heritage Act will be tested in the Supreme Court in November when Toodyay landholder Tony Maddox begins an appeal against his conviction for breaching the legislation. Mr Maddox told the Countryman that despite receiving no response to his appeal from the State Government, the first hearing date had been set for November 11 in WA’s Supreme Court. His appeal would be based on errors made by the sentencing magistrate in February. Mr Maddox said he was determined to fight the legislation on behalf of WA farmers, saying it affects “every single farmer” in the State. A spokeswoman for Don Punch, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, said it would be inappropriate for the minister to comment on the matter while it is before the courts. Mr Maddox told the Countryman in June that he was “quietly confident” he would win the appeal and, if unsuccessful, that he would continue fighting the WA legislation by lodge an appeal with Australia’s High Court. Mr Maddox was charged under the 1972 Aboriginal Heritage Act which prohibits the excavation, destruction, concealment, or alteration of Aboriginal Heritage sites. The 72-year-old was fined $2000 in Perth Magistrates Court for damaging or altering a part of the Avon River without ministerial consent in February after building a concrete crossing over a creek on his property. Mr Maddox built the bridge over an Avon River tributary, called Boyaggering Brook, in 2022 to prevent erosion caused by heavy rain and flooding. The Noongar people associate the site with the Rainbow Serpent, also known as Wagyl. Mr Maddox said he was never made aware or received any correspondence informing him of the changes to the Act that was introduced to avoid another incident like the demolition of Juukan Gorge in 2020.